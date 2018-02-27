Live-action film Dora The Explorer will be released on August 9, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, based on the lead character from Nickelodeon’s longest running series, is directed by James Bobin.

Written by Nick Stoller of Muppets fame, the film has been produced by Platinum Dunes, a production company run by Michael Bay, Andre Form and Brad Fuller.

Dora The Explorer is also the title of the television series that was ran between 2000 and 2014. In the series, seven-year-old Dora and her monkey Boots set out on adventures.

In October, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Dora will be seen as a teenager in the movie adaptation of the series. “Details are being kept under wraps, but the live-action take is said to centre on Dora, not as a 7-year-old as on the TV series but now a teenager who moves to the city to live with her cousin Diego,” said the publication.