Two Indian Army officers (Sumeet Vyas and Purab Kohli) sit across each other talking over dinner and drinks one night. One (Vyas) is itching to get back onto the battlefield, while the other (Kohli) attempts to hold him back by asking him about the end goal of war, bloodshed, borders and the genesis of the camouflage that they are both wearing.

Directed by Aman Dahiya, Camouflage offers a modern-day interpretation of the conversation between Krishna and Arjuna from the Mahabharata on the brink of war. The premise is interesting, but the treatment is not engaging or convincing enough.