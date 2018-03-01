Ursula K Le Guin’s science-fiction novel The Telling is being adapted into a movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be written and directed by Leena Pendharkar (20 Weeks, Overly Attached Andy) and will star Canadian actress Rekha Sharma (Battlestar Galactica, The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: Discovery). The theatrical release is planned for 2019.

The Telling follows an Indian-origin British woman named Sutty Dass, who stumbles upon a banned religion during her travels. “I’m honoured to bring the work of one of science fiction’s most esteemed writers to the screen especially in these times when strong female voices are needed,” Pendharkar told The Hollywood Reporter. “The Telling is a humanistic science fiction film about a woman trying to find her way in a culture overrun by technology.”

Bayview Film founder Rizwan Virk, who is producing the movie, told the publication, “I’ve been a fan of Ursula K. Le Guin’s science fiction and fantasy for many years…The Telling brings together a very personal story of self-exploration while exploring much broader themes related to science, alien civilizations, religious freedom and technological progress.”

Le Guin died on January 22. The film and television adaptations of her novels include The Lathe of Heaven and Tales from Earthsea.