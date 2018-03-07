After the success of Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has impressed the China box office.

According to reports, the film has raked in Rs 78.49 crore ($12.08 million) so far, since its release in China on March 2. On its opening day, Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned Rs 18 crore ($2.8 million) in China, where it was screened in 17,000 shows. The film gives close competition to the Aamir Khan-Zaira Waseem starrer Secret Superstar, which had earned up to Rs 21 crore on its opening day in China in January. Aamir Khan’s other successful films in China include Dangal (2016), which raked in $193 million, PK (2014) and 3 Idiots (2009).

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan tells the story of Pavan (Salman Khan) who strives to reunite a lost girl (Harshaali Malhotra) with her family in Pakistan. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and was released in India in 2015.