Oscars 2018 live: ‘The Shape of Water’ wins Best Production Design
The 90th Academy Awards ceremony is officially underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Jimmy Kimmel is the host for the evening. The event is being broadcast in India on Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star Movies Premiere HD and can also be livestreamed on Hotstar.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is presenting awards in 24 categories. Nine movies are in contention for the Best Picture award – The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Get Out, Phantom Thread, Dunkirk, Lady Bird, Darkest Hour, The Post and Call Me By Your Name. A few clear winners lead the pack – Frances McDormand, Roger Deakins and The Shape of Water.
Live updates
7:42am: The Oscar for Best Production Design goes to Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin for their work on The Shape of Water. The Guillermo Del Toro-directed film has just won its first Oscar – it has nominated in 12 other categories. The film is set the cold war era in America and revolves around the relationship between a speech-impared janitor and an amphibian creature.
7:40am: Lupita Nyong’o and Kumail Nanjiani are on stage. Both actors make reference to their history as immigrants and spoke of their Hollywood dreams – “and dreams are the foundation of America,” Nyong’o said. They are presenting the Oscar for Best Production Design.
7:32am: Dunkirk wins big in both sound categories. It has won the Oscar for Best Sound Mixing as well. Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A Rizzo are responsible for mixing the sound of the Nolan film. “Christopher Nolan encouraged us to make a difference to the soundtrack,” Landaker said, in praise of his director.
7:30am: The Oscar for Best Sound Editing goes to Richard King and Alex Gibson for Dunkirk. The Christopher Nolan-directed film is a fast-paced World War II drama that deals with the survival of British soldiers on the beaches of Dunkirk in northern Frances while they were being attacked by German forces from all sides in May and June 1940.
7:26am: Though Jimmy Kimmel has made references to the most in-vogue social and political topics, from #MeToo and #TimesUp to the representation of minorities in movies, including mentioning the box-office success of Black Panther, he has not said anything risque so far.
7:15am: Mary J Bilge performs Mighty River from Mudbound. The song has been nominated in the Best Song category. Blige has been nominated in both the Best Supporting Actress category as well as the Best Song category. The lyrics and music for Mighty River are by Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson.
7:11am: The Oscar for Best Documentary goes to Bryan Fogel’s Icarus. The film explores the Russian state-sponsored doping programme that enhances the performance of the country’s players at the Olympics. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.
7:10am: Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern are presenting the award for the Best Documentary. They speak about the importance of authentic and true stories in times such as this, making a reference to the fake news phenomenon rampant across the globe.
Phantom Thread has been nominated in six categories in total. It was expected to be the clear winner in the Best Costume Design category.
7:03am: The Oscar for Best Costume Design has been awarded to Mark Bridges for Phantom Thread. The film is set in ‘50s London and revolves around a dressmaker played by Daniel Day-Lewis. The film’s costumes plays an integral role in the plot.
6:57am: The Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling has been awarded to Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick for their work on Darkest Hour. The film involved heavy prosthetic work to make Gary Oldman look like British prime minister Winston Churchill.
6:50am: And the Oscar for the Best Actor in a Supporting role goes to: Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. This is Rockwell’s first Academy Award nomination and win.
6:45am: The Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor will be awarded now. Viola Davis announces the nominees: Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) and Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World).
6:35am: Jimmy Kimmel moves on to talk about the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal. He adds that he expects speakers to talk about the #MeToo and #TimesUp campaign. He jokingly adds, “If you are a nominee tonight that’s not making history tonight, shame on you.”
6:30am: The 90th Academy Awards ceremony begins. Jimmy Kimmel starts with the opening speech and immediately makes a reference to the goof-up the presenters made last year while erroneously awarding the Best Picture award to La La Land.