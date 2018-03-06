The Netflix anthology show Black Mirror is set to return for a fifth season, the makers said on Monday. The streaming giant released a teaser that referenced several episodes from the previous seasons of the series created by Charlie Brooker, which takes a dystopian view of the impact of modern technology on society.

The teaser ends with the words “Be Right Back”, though a launch date has not been announced.

The fourth season of the anthology was premiered in December last year and had six episodes, all released together. A launch date for the next season is yet to be announced.