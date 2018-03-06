After the 2015 sleeper hit Srimanthudu, filmmaker Koratala Siva and actor Mahesh Babu are back together with Bharat Ane Nenu, a political drama set to be released this summer.

The teaser reveals Bharat Ram (Babu), a conscientious chief minister who tells us that he never breaks a promise he makes. As a child, his mother had taught him that a man who breaks a promise cannot be called a man at all. Bharat speaks about the toughest and biggest promise he has had to make – taking the oath as chief minister – and how he has never shied away from fulfilling his responsibilities. “Because I’m a man,” he declares.

He also has a message for his audience. “We are living in a society,” he says looking into camera. “Every one of us should be responsible and accountable.”

“Promise,” he urges.

The film also stars Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj and Sarath Kumar.