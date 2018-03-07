Kristen Roupenian, the author of the viral short story Cat Person published in The New Yorker in December 2017, has sold her first screenplay. Titled Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, the horror screenplay is independent production company A24’s first spec script acquisition to date.

A report in The Hollywood Reporter says that according to sources, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, like Cat Person, features “heightened sensitivity to character development and social dynamics in a subversive way”.

Cat Person revolved around the relationship betwen a 20-year-old female college student and an older man. It became The New Yorker’s most-read fiction story of 2017.

This is the first time A24 has ventured into buying a script at its earliest stage to develop it into a film. Earlier, the company acquired titles in advanced stages of production. Since its establishment in 2013, the company has produced and distributed several acclaimed horror films such as Jonathan Glazer’s Under The Skin (2014), Kevin Smith’s Tusk (2014), Robert Eggers’s The Witch (2016) and Trey Edward Shults’s It Comes at Night (2017).