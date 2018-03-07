“When life is at war, the most powerful scream is silence.” These words unfold as a blood-smeared Prabhu Deva drags himself around, as though looking for prey.

Karthik Subbaraj’s Mercury is a dialogue-free thriller starring Prabhu Deva, Sanath Reddy, Deepak Paramesh, Indhuja and Remya Nambeesan. “In the memory of 84 people who died in this town due to mercury poisoning 1992,” reads the text on a tombstone in the teaser.

The film will be released on April 13 in “all languages” according to the teaser. Subbaraj rose to critical acclaim with his Siddharth-Bobby Simha starrer Jigarthanda (2014), which will now be remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn and Farhan Akhtar.