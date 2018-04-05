Entertainment News

‘Sudani from Nigeria’ actor settles payment row, says ‘no racism in Kerala’

Samuel Robinson has taken back his allegations that he was under-compensated for the Malayalam film because he is African.

by 
Sudani from Nigeria | Happy Hours Entertainment

Nigerian actor Samuel Robinson has withdrawn the allegation that he was underpaid for his role in the Malayalam film Sudani from Nigeria. The actor had claimed last week that he had received inadequate remuneration from producers Happy Hours Entertainment because he is African.

Sudani from Nigeria was released on March 23.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Robinson wrote that he had been contacted by the producers and “received confirmation receipt of payment for reasonable sum as salary” for the film. He also took back the accusation of racial discrimination. “I previously ascribed racial discrimination to the treatment I had received but deeper enlightenment and explanation by The Happy Hours Entertainment make me believe that this was not a case of racial discrimination but a case of misunderstanding, miscommunication and misinformation,” he wrote. “I would like to apologise to any person from Kerala who was offended by my previous statements. As this particular case is now confirmed to not be racial discrimination, I want to state that there is almost completely no Racism in Kerala and I believe Kerala is one of the friendliest places in Asia for an African to visit.”

Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, Sudani from Nigeria is the story of Samuel (Robinson), a football player who becomes part of a club in Kerala ahead of a seven-a-side football match. The film has reportedly done well in Kerala and is now expected to be released all over India.

In a Facebook post on March 31, Robinson had claimed that he had been underpaid for the role as compared to Indian actors. “The producers offered me far less money than Indian actors who are not half as popular, experienced or accomplished as I am would normally earn,” he wrote. “...I am of the opinion that this happened purely because of my skin colour and the assumption that all Africans are poor and don’t know the value of money.”

His remarks had drawn some criticism. In a Facebook post, Aanandam director Ganesh Raj claimed that Robinson had been misled by “someone who has no clue about industry standard pay”.

The director added, “Sad to see such strong accusations like Racism being thrown around with such a carefree attitude. Randomly accusing such well known names isn’t the right way to go about it. Best thing to do is to research your facts before you put it out there.”

In a second post, Robinson said he was “paid far less than the Malayalam newcomers are normally paid”.

He added, “I accepted this amount less than my usual quote in Nigeria because I was under the impression that it was a very small budget independent movie. Several citations off the internet confirm that this movie was, in fact, moderately budgeted. I have wholeheartedly supported the promotion of the movie in expectation of a positive financial compensation before returning to Nigeria as was promised. The movie has already nearly doubled its budget at the box office in just seven days due to the successful promotions.”

Robinson has now deleted these posts. In his latest remarks, the actor said that the reaction of some people from the Malayalam film industry prompted him to ascribe the inadequate compensation to racial discrimination. “To address the Jabs and Mockery posted against me and supported by some well-known actors and directors in Malayalam film Industry; people like these are the ones who made me ascribe racial discrimination to the treatment I had received in the first place,” he wrote.

Play
Sudani from Nigeria.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.