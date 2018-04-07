Netflix commissions reality show on IPL team Mumbai Indians

Netflix has commissioned a reality series about the Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The streaming platform will produce the unscripted eight-part series along with Condé Nast Entertainment.
“The show will bring viewers a never-before-seen look at the richest tournament in cricket by covering unseen aspects of the team, the compelling stories and characters that bind them with the vibrant city they call home,” the report said. “The series will spend time with players in the 2018 season on and off the field, on the road and at home to go deep into the cricketing values and traditions that make the Mumbai Indians the most followed team globally, all leading up to the IPL18 final.” The series will be distributed across 190 countries around the world, the report added.
Apart from Sacred Games, based on the Vikram Chandra novel of the same name, Netflix has commissioned an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s cricket-themed novel Selection Day and Again, a supernatural detective series written by Marisha Mukherjee.