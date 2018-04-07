Entertainment News

‘Parmanu’ controversy: John Abraham files three criminal complaints against co-producer

Prernaa Arora and KriArj Entertainment have been accused of cheating, breach of trust, defamation and offences committed under the IT Act.

by 
John Abraham in Parmanu

Actor and producer John Abraham filed three criminal complaints today against Prernaa Arora and her company, KriArj Entertainment, for cheating, breach of trust, defamation and offences committed under the Information Technology Act, according to a press release issued by Abraham’s company, JA Entertainment.

The move is an escalation in the battle between Abraham and KriArj over their production Parmanu The Story of Pokhran. Abraham has claimed that KriArj defaulted on payments that led to delays in the movie’s release. Arora has argued that budget overruns led to the delay. The movie, directed by Abhishek Sharma and starring Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani, is based on the nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran in 1998. Parmanu is targetting a May 4 release, and a teaser was released on Friday.

According to the press release issued by JA Entertainment, Abraham “had signed a Co-production agreement with Prernaa Arora’s company Kriarj Entertaiment Pvt. Ltd. wherein Kriarj had agreed to pay Rs 35 crores to John’s company to cover the cost of production, fees of all actors and other production related expenses and had also agreed to additionally bear the Print and Advertisement expenses (P&A) for the film Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran against which John had agreed to assign the exploitation rights and 50% IPR of the film to Prernaa’s company”.

The press release adds, “However, after Prernaa’s repeated delays in making payments by stopping cheque payments and giving wrong bank transfer details (UTR numbers) at every stage and refusal to pay the last tranches of payment, which were critical for completing the post production work of the film, John followed the due process as laid down by law. He first gave a legal notice to cure the breach and after Prernaa’s failure to cure the breaches, John terminated the agreement with Prernaa in order to save his film. After this termination, which is a purely Civil Dispute, Prernaa filed a false criminal complaint against John and started making defamatory statements against him in the media. Prernaa also illegally started blocking the online publicity materials launched by John for the promotion of his film. John also came to know that Prernaa had, without his knowledge, already recovered monies in excess of what she had to pay him from various third parties and yet did not pay him his dues.”

Play
Parmanu The Story of Pokhran.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.