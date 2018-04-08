Entertainment News

‘S Durga’ director writes open letter to PM: ‘Can independent thought exist with unanimous consent?’

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has chosen not to submit ‘S Durga’ for the National Film Awards.

by 
S Durga

In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan wrote that he has chosen not to submit his film S Durga for consideration at the National Film Awards because he is sure that a “judicious decision” will not be taken with regard to his film.

S Durga (previously titled Sexy Durga) is a road movie that chronicles the events that follow after a young woman and her Mayalali boyfriend elope in the dead of the night and hitch a ride. The film depicts how the omnipresence of misogyny and sexism threatens the safety of women in public spaces. It was met with critical acclaim at international film festivals, winning the Tiger Award for Best Film at Rotterdam. The movie has been released through crowdsourcing in cinemas across India.

S Durga was denied a censor exemption for screening at the Mumbai International Film Festival in 2017. It was eventually screened after the Central Board of Film Certification granted the film a U/A Certificate after with 21 audio mutes. The film’s name was also changed so as to not hurt religious sentiments.

“Permission was repeatedly not granted for showing this film in the Mumbai International Film Festival,” Sasidharan writes in the letter. “The Information and Broadcasting Ministry under your Government had denied permission quoting the reason that the title of my film ‘Sexy Durga’ will hurt religious sentiments. My objective in the film was to raise the question of why a woman worshipped as Mother, Devi and the omnipotent Durga was treated on the streets as a sexual object by the male population of India, even if her name was Durga. Though I wrote to the Information and Broadcasting Minister clarifying that the film is not about Devi Durga or that the film contains nothing to hurt the religious sentiments of anyone, and though around 2000 people had endorsed this letter, the Ministry did not back out from its standpoint against the film. The direction to me was to get the Censor certificate.”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also refused to include the film in the International Film Festival of India schedule, claiming that the name of the film’s protagonist Durga referred to a “revered principal goddess in India”. Sasidharan writes that although he complied with the censor board’s instructions, the ministry persisted with what he terms as an “antagonistic attitude” towards the film.

“Instead of protecting the artists and thinkers who advance different notions and discussion points, the Government under you always go to court with arguments supporting the outcries from mobs. Is this the great Indian civilization that you and your political party uphold? In a country like ours where all kinds of civilizations, ideas and religious beliefs that co-exist, unlike in no other country, do you think any independent thought can exist with unanimous consent?” he writes.

Sasidharan also writes that the allegations against the film were false because it did not incite violence or hurt anyone’s sentiments: “There is not even a single incident of breaking law-and-order and religious sentiments, which were the primary arguments of your ministry to block the film. When the film is running in theatres peacefully, it is proven that all those allegations were baseless.”

Play
S Durga.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

Shutterstock

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.