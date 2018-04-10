‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 battle sequence took 55 nights to shoot, says report

An Instagram post that has since been deleted reveals that a battle sequence in the upcoming eighth season of Game of Thrones took 55 days to shoot. According to Jonathon Quinlan’s post, “This is for the Night Dragons. For enduring 55 straight nights. For enduring the cold, the snow, the rain, the mud, the sheep shit of Toome and the winds of Magheramorne. When tens of millions of people around the world watch this episode a year from now, they won’t know how hard you worked. They won’t care how tired you were or how tough it was to do your job in sub-freezing temperatures. They’ll just understand that they’re watching something that’s never been done before. And that’s because of you.”

Screen grabs of the deleted post were captured by the fan website Watchers on the Wall, the website Complex reported.

The eighth season will be aired sometime in 2019, and will comprise six episodes.

“For comparison’s sake, Game of Thrones’ famous “Battle of the Bastards” featuring Jon Snow and Ramsay Bolton took 25 days to shoot,” Complex pointed out.