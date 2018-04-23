A rapist snake, a doll bride and other taboo tales in AltBalaji’s ‘Gandii Baat’

“Aaj se hum sab auratein nagraj ki patniyan hain,” a woman tells a group of men in the trailer for Alt Balaji’s new web series Gandii Baat, declaring that they are all now wives of the snake god. The woman recounts how she was raped by a snake one night. “Saap ne zabardasti ki (a snake forced itself on you)?” asks her bewildered friend.

Elsewhere, a man discovers that he has been married to a doll. He is further shocked when he realises that this doll is willing to sleep with him.

These and other provocative tales will be featured in AltBalaji’s Gandi Baat, a 10-episode web series that claims to showcase stories from rural India. “This show will explore unusual stories from rural parts of India and has been shot at real locations,” read a statement from Alt Balaji. “Each episode will tell a different story about relationship and taboos. It will explore topics that exist in every section of the society but are never spoken about or discussed openly.”

Sachin Mohite of Savdhaan India fame has directed the show. The cast includes Anant Joshi, Narayani Shastri, Vikas Verma, Neetha Shetty, Rohit Choudhary and Rajesh Tripathi. Gandii Baat will be available for streaming on AltBalaji on May 3.