Entertainment News

A rapist snake, a doll bride and other taboo tales in AltBalaji’s ‘Gandii Baat’

The web series that claims to explore unusual stories from rural India will be released on the streaming platform on May 3.

by 
Gandi Baat | ALT Balaji

“Aaj se hum sab auratein nagraj ki patniyan hain,” a woman tells a group of men in the trailer for Alt Balaji’s new web series Gandii Baat, declaring that they are all now wives of the snake god. The woman recounts how she was raped by a snake one night. “Saap ne zabardasti ki (a snake forced itself on you)?” asks her bewildered friend.

Elsewhere, a man discovers that he has been married to a doll. He is further shocked when he realises that this doll is willing to sleep with him.

These and other provocative tales will be featured in AltBalaji’s Gandi Baat, a 10-episode web series that claims to showcase stories from rural India. “This show will explore unusual stories from rural parts of India and has been shot at real locations,” read a statement from Alt Balaji. “Each episode will tell a different story about relationship and taboos. It will explore topics that exist in every section of the society but are never spoken about or discussed openly.”

Sachin Mohite of Savdhaan India fame has directed the show. The cast includes Anant Joshi, Narayani Shastri, Vikas Verma, Neetha Shetty, Rohit Choudhary and Rajesh Tripathi. Gandii Baat will be available for streaming on AltBalaji on May 3.

Play
Gandii Baat.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

Shutterstock

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.