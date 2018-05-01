INTERVIEW

‘It is a simple family film’: Sudip Bandyopadhyay on his directorial debut ‘Hope Aur Hum’

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Kulkarni and Aamir Bashir, the film will be released on May 11.

by 
Naseeruddin Shah in Hope Aur Hum | Thumbnail Pictures

In the trailer for Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s debut film Hope Aur Hum, Naseeruddin Shah’s character contemplates destiny. “Everything happens when it is destined to happen,” Shah’s Nagesh Srivastava says, stroking his beard thoughtfully.

For Bandyopadhyay, destiny is an antagonist of sorts. “In this film there is no villain,” he told Scroll.in. “But destiny plays a villain in the film. How destiny plays around with you forms the crux of the film.”

The other themes that Bandopadhyay explores in the film, love and hope, are equally philosophical. “Hope is a very personal thing,” the adman-turned-filmmaker said. “Deep down we do not want to share our hope. We feel good when the hope does come true and sometimes it does not.”

Also starring Sonali Kulkarni, Aamir Bashir, Naveen Kasturia and Kabir Sajid, Hope Aur Hum traces three generations of a tight-knit family in Mumbai. Shah plays the patriarch of the family, who is obsessed with his old photocopy machine. The film will be released on May 11.

Play
Hope Aur Hum (2018).

“It is a simple family film,” Bandopadhyay said. “I took three generations to tell the story. In a family, every individual has their own story to tell. Together we build one story, but simultaneously, every character has their own problems. I thought that was an interesting approach to narrate a story: a kid, an old man and a young man.”

Bandyopadhyay contemplated several genres for his directorial debut, including a thriller and a drama, before settling on a family comedy, all thanks to his nine-year-old daughter. “One day my daughter asked me what I was writing and I told her I was writing a film,” Bandyopadhyay said. “She then told me that she might not be able to watch it because it would not be age-appropriate. I laughed and thought for sometime and told her I will make a film for her to watch. That was my challenge. I wanted to make a kid-oriented film.”

But Hope Aur Hum is not a children’s film, Bandyopadhyay clarified. “It is a film with a kid’s point of view. But the sensibilities are very grown up.”

Naseeruddin Shah, Naveen Kasturia and Kabir Sajid in Hope Aur Hum. Image credit: Thumbnail Pictures.
Naseeruddin Shah, Naveen Kasturia and Kabir Sajid in Hope Aur Hum. Image credit: Thumbnail Pictures.

Bandyopadhyay, who has also written the film, said the seed of the story was sown during his college days in Kolkata. “The film is based on my real life experiences,” he said. “For Nagesh’s character, I drew from people in my life: a photocopy machine owner I knew, my school headmaster, my football coach and also a little bit of me. The characters are right out of my real life.”

While Hope Aur Hum is set in Mumbai and explores its many quandaries, the film is universal, Bandyopadhyay said. “The story can be set anywhere,” he said. “But I made it in Mumbai because I live in Mumbai and also the city is a very strange place. It has a bunch of very rich people, the poor people, the middle class, people with value for money, people with hope. Mumbai is a city that is filled with hope. I thought setting the story in Mumbai would be a brilliant idea.”

For Bandyopadhyay, casting Shah was a no-brainer. “When I was writing Nagesh’s character, I only had Naseeruddin Shah in my mind,” the filmmaker said. “Samira [the film’s producer] actually went to his house and gave the script to him. In a month’s time I got a call from him and he wanted to meet me. That is how it happened.”

Working with the veteran actor was a revelation for the first-time filmmaker. “There was so much learning,” he said. “I am not a very talkative person and understood that he too was a person who was very to-the-point. We had a brief and short interaction, but it was very educative and overwhelming.”

Bashir and Kasturia were chosen in part because they look “very similar to Naseeruddin’s younger days”, Bandyopadhyay said. “If you put all of them together, they look like they are from the same family. They have a lot of resemblance. And they are fantastic actors.”

Shah and Sonali Kulkarni in Hope Aur Hum. Image credit: Thumbnail Pictures.
Shah and Sonali Kulkarni in Hope Aur Hum. Image credit: Thumbnail Pictures.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.