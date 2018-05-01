Entertainment News

Producer invites writers to rewrite Apu from ‘The Simpsons’ in a clever, subversive way

Adi Shankar has launched a contest to find a script that will reimagine the controversial Indian-American character from the animated show.

by 
Adi Shankar | Wikimedia Commons

Producer Adi Shankar has launched an ‘Apu Screenwriting Contest’ that invites writers to reimagine Apu Nahasapeemapetilon from the show The Simpsons. The creators of the longrunning animated show have been accused of supporting negative stereotypes about South Asians through the character.

The Simpsons is sick and this contest is crowdsourcing the cure,” Shankar’s website for the screenwriting contest reads. The contests expect writers to create a spec script that “in a clever way subverts him, pivots him, intelligently writes him out, or evolves him in a way that takes a mean spirited mockery and transforms him into a kernel of truth wrapped in funny insight aka actual satire”.

The Simpsons, currently in its 29th season, satirises middle-class American life. The Indian-American character Apu, who runs a grocery store, is depicted as a simpleton with a thick accent, also known as the “Apu accent”. Hank Azaria, who voices several characters in The Simpsons, also voices Apu.

In 2017, comedian Hari Kondabolu’s documentary The Problem With Apu explored the manner in which the Apu character contributed to the caricaturing of South Asians in America. In response, The Simpsons writers mildly touched upon the issue in the episode, No Good Read Goes Unpunished, in which Marge and Lisa Simpson say, “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive, is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”

“Apu is not even a stereotype, that’s what everyone is missing out on,” Shankar told Indiewire. “The stereotype of Indians is we’re doctors, we’re smart people, leaders in tech, the CEO of Microsoft, CEO of Google. We’re high achievers and we are that because to immigrate here from India there were so many restrictions literally only the best of the best and the brightest of the brightest were allowed to come over to this land of opportunity. [Apu] is an inaccurate, fabricated archetype that was created by The Simpsons and carved into the American conscientiousness through blunt force over 30 years.”

Shankar plans to pitch the winning script to The Simpsons writers and Fox broadcast network and urge them to turn it into an episode with the help of the winning writer. In case his appeal is rejected, Shankar has promised that he will produce the winning script and make it a part of his famous bootleg universe.

Play
Adi Shankar's Power/Rangers.

The India-born Shankar, besides producing big-budget films such as The Grey (2011) and Killing Them Softly (2012), has made fan films that re-imagine existing franchises and characters such as The Punisher, James Bond, Judge Dredd and The Power Rangers. These films have been released on Adi Shankar’s Bootleg Universe YouTube channel.

It was The Simpsons creator Matt Groening’s comments to USA Today (“I think it’s a time in our culture where people love to pretend they’re offended”) about the Apu controversy that pushed Shanker to set up the contest.

“I was angry, very angry, I’m now approaching this from a place of love,” Shankar said. “We just need to stop debating how severe the problem is and just address the problem. Set a good example for future creators and then move on.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.