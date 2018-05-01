Entertainment News

Meet Kaala Seth in ‘Semma Weightu’ from Rajinikanth’s ‘Kaala’

The first song from Pa Ranjith’s film was released on Tuesday.

Rajinikanth in Kaala | Wunderbar Films

The makers of Rajinikanth’s Kaala released the song Semma Weightu from the film’s soundtrack on Tuesday. Its Hindi and Telugu versions were also released.

Sung by Hariharasudhan and the film’s music director Santhosh Narayanan, Semma Weightu introduces us to Kaala Seth or Karikaalan (Rajinikath), a Mumbai slumlord who lives and operates in Dharavi. Semma Weightu is Karikaalan’s anthem and hails him as the guardian angel of the city.

“Be careful, this is Dharavi and look who you have run into!” cautions the song as the video relays photographs from the shoot. From Koliwada to Kumbharwada, the entire neighbourhood is Kaala’s, the song contends.

Semma Weightu also sings praises of the unity within the working class. “It is time for you to change your opinion about us,” the track tells the listener.

Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, Kaala also stars Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao, Samuthirakani, Anjali Patil and Huma Qureshi. The film will be released on June 6.

Play

The Hindi version of the track is called Bahut Bhaari Hai and Telugu version is Yama Greatu. The rap portions have been sung by Dope Daddy, Stony Psyko, Mc Mawali and Arunraja Kamaraj. The Hindi lyrics are by Dopadelicz, Tamil by Arunraja Kamaraj and Telugu by Pranav Chaganty. Rohith Fernandes joins Hariharasudhan and Narayanan on the vocals for the Hindi version.

Play
Play
