‘Sacred Games’ teaser: ‘Sometimes, I feel I am God’

Netflix has released the first teaser of its upcoming Indian series Sacred Games, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. The series will be out on Netflix from July 6.
Based on the novel of the same name by Vikram Chandra, Sacred Games stars Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh, a Mumbai police officer who investigates the circumstances leading to the death of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Radhika Apte plays Anjali Rathod, a Research and Analysis wing agent who takes over the investigation.
Amid dimly lit shots of Mumbai set against an ominous theme song, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Gaitonde says, “Sometimes, I feel I am god.” He asks, “Do you believe in god?” while a bruised Sartaj Singh looks straight into the camera.
“As the stakes mount and Sartaj seeks knowledge of his prey, it becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is, in fact, part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond the city,” a press release by Netflix read.