‘Sacred Games’ will be a four-part series with 32 episodes, says Saif Ali Khan

The Netflix production Sacred Games, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, will have four seasons, Khan told DNA in an interview. Sacred Games will be released on Netflix on July 6.
The makers have filmed a small portion of Vikram Chandra’s 928-page 2006 novel so far. “The series will be made in four parts as it’s a 1,000-page book and we’ve only got through one-third of it now,” Khan told DNA. “We begin shooting for the next season in September. Each season will have eight episodes, so overall, the series will have 32 episodes.”
Co-produced by Netflix and Phantom Films, Sacred Games revolves around Mumbai police officer Sartaj Singh (Khan), whose investigation into the mysterious death of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) unravels a conspiracy that involves crooked politicians, an ambitious guru and a dirty bomb. Apte plays Research and Analysis Wing agent Anjali Mathur, who guides Sartaj in his investigation.
The cast includes Kubra Sait, Surveen Chawla, Girish Kulkarni and Pakistani actress Elnaaz Norouzi.