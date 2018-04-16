Entertainment News

Photos: Priyanka Chopra glitters in medieval headgear at the 2018 Met Gala

Deepika Padukone opted for a staid Prabal Gurung gown.

The Met/Twitter and Instagram

As she did last year, Priyanka Chopra wowed the international press with her bold and right-on-theme outfit for the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on Monday. Chopra wore a strapless Ralph Lauren crimson velvet gown paired with a gold chainmail coif to go with the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”. Chopra’s outfit is a spin on the standard coif worn by medieval knights.

Deepika Padukone also attended the event in a Prabal Gurung one-shoulder red gown with a long train.

The Met Gala marks the opening of the annual fashion exhibit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and raises funds for the institution. Celebrities attending the event choose outfits that resonate with the theme and the event is known for its far-out fashion.

Singer Katy Perry also won praise for matching the theme to a tee with her gold mini-dress, knee-high boots and enormous feathered angel wings. Rihanna, one of the gala’s co-hosts, wore a beaded dress coupled with headgear inspired by the pope. Pop star Ariana Grande made her first Met Gala appearance in a gauzy dress featuring images from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel fresco.

Actress Blake Lively wore a full-skirted Versace gown with bejewelled embroidery. She accessorised the gown with a glittery custom-made halo, emerald and diamond earrings, an armful of gold bracelets and several rings. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman took the event’s concept quite literally, sporting embellished gold crosses and red tassles on his white coat.

Sex and the City’s Sarah Jessica Parker wore a gold headpiece depicting the nativity scene. Oscar-winning-actress Frances McDormand’s headgear also attracted considerable attention with its flowery expanse.

Amal Clooney, also a host for the event, adhered to the Met Gala combined blue pants with a floral train and a metallic silver bustier top, while actress-writer Lena Waithe made a political statement with her LGBTQ pride-flag cape.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here.
Sponsored Content BY 

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

Shutterstock

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.