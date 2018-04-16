Photos: Priyanka Chopra glitters in medieval headgear at the 2018 Met Gala

As she did last year, Priyanka Chopra wowed the international press with her bold and right-on-theme outfit for the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on Monday. Chopra wore a strapless Ralph Lauren crimson velvet gown paired with a gold chainmail coif to go with the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”. Chopra’s outfit is a spin on the standard coif worn by medieval knights.

Deepika Padukone also attended the event in a Prabal Gurung one-shoulder red gown with a long train.

The Met Gala marks the opening of the annual fashion exhibit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and raises funds for the institution. Celebrities attending the event choose outfits that resonate with the theme and the event is known for its far-out fashion.

Singer Katy Perry also won praise for matching the theme to a tee with her gold mini-dress, knee-high boots and enormous feathered angel wings. Rihanna, one of the gala’s co-hosts, wore a beaded dress coupled with headgear inspired by the pope. Pop star Ariana Grande made her first Met Gala appearance in a gauzy dress featuring images from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel fresco.

Actress Blake Lively wore a full-skirted Versace gown with bejewelled embroidery. She accessorised the gown with a glittery custom-made halo, emerald and diamond earrings, an armful of gold bracelets and several rings. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman took the event’s concept quite literally, sporting embellished gold crosses and red tassles on his white coat.

Sex and the City’s Sarah Jessica Parker wore a gold headpiece depicting the nativity scene. Oscar-winning-actress Frances McDormand’s headgear also attracted considerable attention with its flowery expanse.

Chadwick Boseman did not come to play with his #MetGala outfit. 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NRnGdtUU2w — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) May 8, 2018

everything frances mcdormand does is subversive and terrifying and iconic pic.twitter.com/qrGVgQu1PM — hattie (@hattiesoykan) May 7, 2018

Amal Clooney, also a host for the event, adhered to the Met Gala combined blue pants with a floral train and a metallic silver bustier top, while actress-writer Lena Waithe made a political statement with her LGBTQ pride-flag cape.