‘The Shape of Water’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Black Panther’ in contention for Golden Trailer Awards

Movie and television series’ trailers, teasers and other promotional material will get their time to shine at the Golden Trailer Awards on March 31, the nominations for which were announced on Wednesday.

Warner Bros and Netflix lead the nominations with 61 nods each, Variety reported. Among the films, Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar Best Picture-winner The Shape of Water and Patrick Hughes’s Hitman’s Bodyguard lead the pack with eight nominations each. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, Cory Finley’s Thoroughbreds and HBO TV series Westworld come next with seven nominations each.

Netflix shows Stranger Things and The Crown, the documentary Icarus and the film Mudbound have been nominated in various categories. For Warner Bros, Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, and Gary Ross’s upcoming Ocean’s 8 have fetched several nominations.

In all, nominations have been announced in 108 categories. Awards for 15 of these will be handed out at the month-end ceremony in Los Angeles.

Trailers of Ocean’s 8, Mission: Impossible – Fallout , The Incredibles 2, Deadpool 2 and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom have been nominated for the Best Summer Blockbuster award.

Proud Mary, Flatliners, Death Wish, The Meg, and Snowman have been nominated for the Golden Fleece award, which is given to films where the marketing is considered superior to the movie.

The best movie trailers are also nominated by genre, including action, drama, animated/comedy, fantasy adventure, horror and thriller, among others.

Nominees for television series trailers are also divided by genre, including Best Action (nominees include Narcos, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Altered Carbon and Jack Ryan), Best Comedy (American Vandal, Future Man and Glow, among others), Best Drama (Ozark, Westworld Season 2, Mr Robot and others) and Best Fantasy Adventure (Game of Thrones, Stranger Things Season 2, and The Tick).

The categories include awards for posters, advertising, credit sequences and sound editing, among others.

Golden Trailer Awards executive director Evelyn Watters hailed the number of nominations for Netflix as a vindication for the streaming giant after its exclusion from the Cannes film festival’s competition section. “The major storyline heading into Cannes this year was ‘No Netflix’,” Watters told The Hollywood Reporter. “In the Golden Trailer competition, Netflix and Warner Bros are tied with 61 nominations. This is the new world, where art intersects with commerce on demand, and the ‘Netflix Effect’ on the industry cannot be ignored.”