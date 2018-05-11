Scroll

‘Hope aur Hum’ film review: A meandering family drama with some sweet moments

Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s debut feature stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sajid Kabir, Aamir Bashir and Naveen Kasturia.

by 
Hope aur Hum | Thumbnail Pictures

Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s twee family drama is all over the place, but it has its moments. Hope aur Hum begins as an ode to ancient objects, meanders into a young boy’s irrational fears, and wanders off into unchartered territory – all in the space of 96 minutes.

Nagesh (Naseeruddin Shah) is devoted to his old photocopying machine, which should occupy pride of place in a museum but instead squats on vital real estate in his family home. Nagesh refuses to get rid of the contraption, reasoning that if it goes, so will he.

His adorable grandson Anu (Sajid Kabir) supports him, but he has his own demons to slay – playing in the gully cricket team, and getting out of his head the image of what he believes to be a ghost at his maternal grandmother’s home. The sprawling mansion is soon going to be converted into a hotel – a hint for Nagesh, perhaps? – and Anu runs into the ghost during a weekend visit.

Nagesh’s older son Neeraj (Aamir Bashir) frets over a promotion. Nagesh’s younger son Nitin (Naveen Kasturia) loses his mobile phone and finds love during a visit from Dubai. The most redundant character is Aditi (Sonali Kulkarni), who hangs around waiting for the men in her life to make up their minds.

The film’s central focus – something to do with the power of destiny– is as vague as its title, and Bandyopadhyay and co-writer Neha Paawar lose their grip over the proceedings early on. The film is set in the present – indicated by the presence of smartphones – but it feels stubbornly old-fashioned in its depiction of the tensions between the past and the present.

Some sweet moments of family humour and solid performances emerge through the pile-up. The knee-high Sajid Kabir is delightful as Anu, whose obsession with cricket gets a hard knock after that strange encounter with the ghost. Naseeruddin Shah is endearing as the patriarch whose heart lies in the past, even though his motivations remain shrouded in mystery, Although it is hard to imagine a movie in which a young boy matches step with an acting powerhouse, the kid and the thespian makes their scenes count.

Hope aur Hum.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

