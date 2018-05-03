Margot Robbie to play Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Margot Robbie has confirmed that she will play actress Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Deadline reported. The film recreates the 1969 murder of Tate, the wife of filmmaker Roman Polanski, by followers of Charles Manson. Members of the Manson commune stormed into the celebrity couple’s house, killing a heavily pregnant Tate and four visitors. The film will be released on August 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the murders.
Deadline had earlier reported that Robbie was in talks for the role.
The star-studded cast of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood includes Leonardo Di Caprio as a former Western star and Tate’s neighbour. Rick Dalton, and Brad Pitt as Dalton’s stunt double Cliff Booth. Actors Burt Reynolds, Tim Roth, Kurt Russell and Michael Madsen are also likely to appear in the film, according to reports. Reynolds is being tipped to play George Spahn, the blind owner of the Spahn Ranch, a site used to film Westerns that was later inhabited by the Manson commune.
Robbie, who was in the Oscar-nominated I, Tonya (2017) and whose Terminal is now in theatres, told IndieWire earlier this week that Tarantino has been one of her “bucket-list” directors. “Beyond anything, I’ve just always wanted to see him work,” she said. “And I want to see how he runs a set, and how he directs people, and what the vibe is onset, and what’s in the script, and then what happens on the day.”
After his longtime producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment and rape last year, Tarantino approached Sony Pictures for his next film. The director has announced that he will retire after he makes 10 movies. Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is his ninth feature.