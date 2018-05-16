Watch: How would Doctor Strange spend a day at the water park?

After teaming up with the Avengers to try and thwart Thanos from his universe-destroying scheme in Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) spent a day unwinding at a water park. At least, that’s an alternative future that Buzzfeed writer Jesse McLaren presented in a video she uploaded on Twitter. Using clever editing skills, McLaren took behind-the-scenes footage of Cumberbatch as Dr Strange from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and superimposed it on to scenes from a water park.
Cumberbatch first played the Marvel superhero in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange (2016). He reprised the role in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Avengers: Infinity War, which was released on April 27 and has now become the fifth-highest grossing film of all time.
For anyone who wondered how the sorcerer from the Marvel universe would look on a water slide, this video has the answer. He stands out from the crowd a tad, but as he runs into the water and jumps into pools, he appears to be having a grand time.
A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.
If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.
Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.
Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.
Irish Apple Crisp
This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.
Caramel and Whiskey Sauce
Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.
Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes
Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.
These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.
