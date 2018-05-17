In Photos

In photos: Saddle up for a space Western in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’, directed by Ron Howard, is the tenth film of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, and the second stand-alone feature in the series.

by 
Solo: A Star Wars Story | Disney/Lucasfilm

Solo: A Star Wars Story, the second film in the Star Wars Anthology series, was screened at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on May 14. The film focuses on the life of Han Solo before the events of the franchise’s first film, A New Hope (1977). While Solo was played by Harrison Ford in the original Star Wars trilogy and 2015’s The Force Awakens, the new film stars Aiden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!) in the role.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is a stand-alone installment in the franchise and will be released worldwide in selected countries, including the United States and India, on May 25.

Play
Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The Hans Solo spin-off had been in the works long before Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012 and the Star Wars Anthology series of stand-alone films – the first of which was Rogue One (2016) – was announced. In July 2015, Disney announced the making of a Hans Solo film. “The story focuses on how young Han Solo became the smuggler, thief and scoundrel whom Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi first encountered in the cantina at Mos Eisley,” Disney said in a statement.

The story of Solo: A Star Wars Story will follow Solo’s life and times right before the events of A New Hope where the cynical, swashbuckling character reluctantly becomes a part of the Rebel Alliance’s efforts to fight the evil Galactic Empire.

Harrison Ford and Peter Mayhew (above) and Aiden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo (below) as Hans Solo and Chewbacca. Image credit: Lucasfilm.
Harrison Ford and Peter Mayhew (above) and Aiden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo (below) as Hans Solo and Chewbacca. Image credit: Lucasfilm.

In Solo: A Star Wars Story, fans will get to witness the early days of the camaraderie between Solo and Chewbacca, his co-pilot, friend, and fellow smuggler. Chewbacca’s bromance with Solo has been one of the most loved elements of the franchise. Chewbacca was played by Peter Mayhew in the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy’s Revenge of the Sith (2005). Mayhew’s body double Joonas Suotamo shared the role with Mayhew in The Force Awakens, before taking over the character in The Last Jedi (2017). Suotamo will reprise his role in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Billy Dee Williams (left) and Donald Glover (right) as Lando Calrissian. Image credit: Lucasfilm.
Billy Dee Williams (left) and Donald Glover (right) as Lando Calrissian. Image credit: Lucasfilm.

One of the supporting characters of the franchise who went to achieve cult status over the years is the smuggler Lando Calrissian, played by Billy Dee Williams in the original trilogy. Prior to the events of A New Hope, Solo and Chewbacca procured their iconic starship, the Millennium Falcon, from Lando after winning a card game called Sabacc. Lando’s first appearance occurs in The Empire Strikes Back (1980) where he plays a key role in fighting the main antagonist Darth Vader’s forces. In Return of the Jedi (1983), Lando is made a general of the Rebel Alliance, and once again, becomes the pilot of the Millennium Falcon.

Lando is being played by Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The film will also look at the infamous Sabacc card game at the end of which Lando lost the Millennium Falcon to Solo.

Play
Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

The road to Solo’s stand-alone feature from script to screen was ridden with production troubles. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were initially directing the project before they were fired by the producers citing “creative differences”. Report suggested that Lord and Miller, known for their self-referential, quirky comedies like the 21 Jump Street films and The Lego Movie, were steering the film into a comedic space, while the producers had envisioned it as a Western with heist film elements.

Veteran director Ron Howard, experienced at handling big-studio projects, was hired to direct the film after Lord and Miller were fired. Howard reportedly received a four-minute standing ovation following the screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story at the Cannes Film Festival.

The new film sees the addition of a number of new characters. Leading them as Solo’s romantic interest is Qi’ra, played by Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen in the Game of Thrones television series). Speaking about her character, Clarke told Entertainment Weekly that Qi’ra and Solo grew up together as “comrades... pals, partners in crime.”

Qi’ra, in the film’s promos and posters, comes off a mysterious and glamorous character. “She has a couple of guises, but essentially she is just fighting to stay alive,” Clarke said. “If you’ve got a really glamourous lady in a really sordid environment, you kind of know the glamour is hiding a few rough roads.”

Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Image credit: Lucasfilm.
Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Image credit: Lucasfilm.

Woody Harrelson joins the film as Tobias Beckett, a career criminal and mentor to Solo. With Tobias and Solo, screenwriters Lawrence and Jon Kasdan reportedly attempted to recreate the mentor-apprentice relationship between the pirate Long John Silver and the young Jim Hawkins in Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel Treasure Island. On Beckett, Howard said, “Well, he [Tobias] really shapes Han really more than anybody, as Han comes to realise that in a lawless time he needs to try to come to terms with some kind of moral code.”

Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Image credit: Lucasfilm.
Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Image credit: Lucasfilm.

The villain is the crime lord Dryden Vos, played by Paul Bettany. The trailer introduced the character as a man with a scar on his face, but initially, Dryden Vos supposed to be a “half-mountain lion, half-human”, according to actor Michael K Williams (Omar Little in The Wire television series) who was supposed to play the role. While Lord and Miller were fired from the project, Williams was let go as well as he reportedly could not join the film for reshoots. Howard reworked the character as a human as opposed to the Lord and Miller’s plans of making Vos a motion-capture alien.

Paul Bettany as Dryden Vos in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Image credit: Lucasfilm.
Paul Bettany as Dryden Vos in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Image credit: Lucasfilm.

While Disney and Lucasfilm have been committed to releasing a Star Wars film each year in the month of December since 2015, Solo: A Star Wars Story’s release in May disrupts the routine. The next Star Wars film, Episode IX, directed by Colin Trevorrow, will be released in December next year. The producers have not announced what will be released in 2020 and beyond, however.

Among consideration for possible Star Wars films, according to rumours, are stand-alone films around characters like Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

However, a number of Star Wars projects have already been announced, with no tentative release date, cast or plot details. Rian Johnson, the director of The Last Jedi, will helm a fresh trilogy. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss will write and produce a series of Star Wars films. Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Jungle Book) will write and executive produce a live-action Star Wars series for Disney’s streaming service.

Solo: A Star Wars Story. Image credit: Lucasfilm.
Solo: A Star Wars Story. Image credit: Lucasfilm.

Solo: A Star Wars Story was marked by negative buzz throughout 2017 following the firing of Lord and Miller. However, reports have been mostly positive about the film following the screening at Cannes. While Twitter has been abuzz with enthusiastic responses to Solo: A Star Wars Story, some have been cautious about reading the positive reception to the film as definitive, such as The Atlantic’s David Sims who noted that the audience had had to sit through some downbeat movies about farmers for days before the arrival of Solo: A Star Wars Story, so they may have overdone the fanfare.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.