Indian television

‘Why can’t men cry?’: TV drama ‘Roop’ wants to question ideas of masculinity

The show, starring Afaan Khan of ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’ fame, will be aired on Colors TV from May 28.

by 
Roop | Colors Television

The scene was that of a typical Indian household. The burly patriarch was busy flexing muscles while his wife toiled in the kitchen. And then, as a breath of fresh air, their eight-year-old son walked on to the stage in a saree, to his father’s dismay.

“He serves food, makes tea, stitches falls on his mother’s saree. If he stays with women all day, he will become like women only,” the boy’s aunt declared, prompting his father to draw a moustache on him. “Men don’t cry, they make others cry. And they have big moustaches,” the father said, to which the boy responded, “Why cannot men cry?”

These characters will soon be seen in Colors TV’s upcoming family drama Roop, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. The show aims to question conventional ideas of masculinity through its eight-year-old protagonist, played by Afaan Khan. A press show was held in Mumbai on Wednesday to launch the show.

“We wanted to challenge the stereotypical mentality that is associated with masculinity,” producer Rashmi Sharma said at the event. “The woman’s place is as important as a man’s in a family. It is usually perceived that a woman’s role includes just marriage and motherhood. Roop is our form of a small effort to change the image of the man in today’s society.”

Roop, which also stars Yash Tonk, Mitaali Nag, Vaishalee Thakkar and Nikki Sharma, will be aired on Colors TV from May 28.

#Roop - Mard ka naya swaroop! Coming soon on @ColorsTV!

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Sharma said she wanted to depict a show with a social theme. “Whenever we think of a story we think of what possible ways we can tell a story through the form of entertainment,” Sharma said in an interview. “Sometimes they are based on the extraordinary people we see in our lives and sometimes it is the reality. We might have to add exaggerated characters into the story, but at least we have a solid foundation and ground, which is based on reality.”

Khan was last seen in Sony TV’s controversial show Pehredaar Piya Ki, in which he played a young boy who is made to marry an 18-year-old woman for his protection after his parents are killed. The show was eventually cancelled after it faced immense backlash for seemingly advocating child marriage.

Sharma said Khan’s character in Roop was completely different from what he’d done before. “If you see Afaan now, you will see no similarity with his previous work,” Sharma said. “We were doing auditions for the show. But for some reason I did not know Afaan from previous shows and I thought he was a newcomer. His innocence and the spark in his expressions is what made us pick him. When we conducted the audition, we could see a trace of Roop in him.”

Pehredaar Piya Ki. Image credit: Sony Television.
Pehredaar Piya Ki. Image credit: Sony Television.

Through the show, Sharma hopes to challenge damaging ideas of masculinity that are linked to crimes against women. “People remember these crime incidents for the time being and forget about it as time goes on, thinking the problem will end if the perpetrator is punished. But that is now how that works,” Sharma said. “If only the men in the world were like Roop, it would be a better place and maybe then the unbearable news stories and incidents will reduce. The show is a small effort to try and make that possible.”

Sharma hopes the show will also change the way children are raised to think about gender. “It is a show with which everyone in the family will connect with,” she said. “I hope that the audience see Roop and realise that parenting must be done differently, without any discrimination and age-old definitions. From dolls to colours, you cannot be stuck to an old ideology and parent a child.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The qualities of a high-performance luxury sedan

A lesson in harnessing tremendous power to deliver high performance.

Mercedes

Gone are the days when the rich and successful would network during a round of golf, at least in the Silicon Valley. As reported by New York Times, ‘auto-racing has become a favourite hobby for the tech elites’. However, getting together on a race track would require a machine that provides control while testing extreme limits. Enter the Mercedes-AMG range of cars.

Mercedes-AMG’s rise from a racing outfit to a manufacturer of peak performance cars is dotted with innovations that have pushed the boundaries of engineering. While the AMG series promises a smooth driving experience, its core is made up of a passion for motorsports and a spirit that can be summarized in two words – power and performance. These integral traits draw like-minded people who share and express Mercedes-AMG’s style of performance.

The cars we drive say a lot about us, it’s been said. There are several qualities of an AMG performance luxury sedan that overlap with the qualities of its distinguished owner. For instance, creating an impression comes naturally to both, so does the ambition to always deliver an exceptional performance. However, the strongest feature is that both the owner and the AMG marque continually challenge themselves in pursuit of new goals, stretching the limits of performance.

This winning quality comes alive, especially, in the latest Mercedes-AMG marque – the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+. With the most powerful engine to have ever been installed in an E-class, this undisputed performance sedan promises immense power at the driver’s command. With 612 HP under its hood, the car achieves 0-100 km/h in just a few seconds - 3.4 to be precise. Moreover, the car comes with the latest driver-assistance technology that promises intelligent control and provides an agile and responsive ride.

But, the new AMG is not just about work (or traction in car lingo). One of its core features is to provide its owners a challenge on the race track. Its drift mode, which converts the vehicle into a pure rear-wheel drive, offers pure exhilaration and adds a work-play dynamic to the car. In that sense, the new AMG is a collaborator of sorts - one that partners with its owner to create an impression through performance. And on the weekends, the car pushes him/her to express absolute power using its race mode with a thunderous roar of the engine - the pure sound of adrenalin. This balance between work and play has been achieved using cutting-edge features in the car that together create an almost intuitive driver-machine relationship.

If you’re looking for a car that shares your enthusiasm for driving, you’ll find a partner in the new AMG. However, buying an AMG is not just about owning a powerhouse on wheels, it’s also about adopting a driving philosophy in which power is just the starting point - the main skill lies in how you manoeuvre that power on the road. A performance sedan in its sportiest form, Mercedes-AMG’s latest model takes vehicle performance to an unmatched level. A decade ago, this amount of speed and power in a luxury 4-door model would be un-thinkable.

Play

The new Mercedes-AMG comes with a host of individualisation options through designo, the artistic side of Mercedes’s innovation, so the car becomes an extension of the owner’s distinctive personality. An expressive design with a new radiator grille and a muscular front apron showcase its athleticism. A new-age driver environment, widescreen cockpit, the AMG performance steering wheel and sports seat delivers an intensive driving experience. With the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+, AMG has created an undisputed performance sedan that can rip the race track as well as provide reliable luxury sedan-duty. To know more about the most powerful E-class of all time, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes-Benz and not by the Scroll editorial team.