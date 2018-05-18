Opening this week

‘Khajoor Pe Atke’ film review: This family comedy needed more bite

In Harsh Chhaya’s directorial debut, a family gathers in a hospital where a relative is lying in a coma.

by 
Manoj Pahwa in Khajoor Pe Atke | Welcome Friends Productions

Film and television actor Harsh Chayya’s directorial debut goes over ground previously covered by Rajesh Mapuskar’s Marathi movie Ventilator (2016): a family assembles in a hospital where a relative is in a coma. In Ventilator, the extended clan wants to hurry things up because the Ganpati festival is around the corner. In Khajoor Pe Atke, inheritance is causing impatience levels to rise in the hospital lobby. If Deven croaks, it is hoped, the property will pass on to his brothers and sister.

The big difference between the two films is about the degree of sentimentality on display. In Ventilator, the family members are overbearing but ultimately well-meaning. Khajoor Pe Atke is far less sanguine about the humanity of its characters. In a refreshing change from the cloyingness that characterises families in Hindi films, the siblings don’t seem to care for each other very much. When Jeetu (Manoj Pahwa) gets a midnight call from his nephew, his first reaction is irritation. His pragmatic wife Sushila (Seema Pahwa) has the next best reaction: what will the plane tickets cost?

Each relative turns out to be deeply self-serving: Ravinder (Vinay Pathak) is more worried about a lucrative deal that is in danger of being stymied by his comatose brother. Lalita (Dolly Ahluwalia) uses the moment to gush to everybody about the miracles wrought by the godman she follows. Jeetu’s daughter, Nayantara (Sanah Kapoor), is happy to come along on the Mumbai trip so that she can fulfill her dreams of becoming a movie star. Her brother and his male cousins treat Mumbai as an Indian outpost of Las Vegas, filled with the promise of sin and easy women.

The “sadness” – as Jeetu refers to Deven’s situation – takes its time to be resolved. While we are waiting, Chhaya offers a few nifty character sketches. The humour is scattershot in a production that feels like a play and is shot like a television show, but it is welcome when it hits its target. The constant bickering between Jeetu and the rest of the world produce the best scenes, with Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa and Vinay Pathak acing all their screen moments. Dolly Ahulwalia proves to be a redundant and hammy add-on to the often forced mayhem, and the track involving young Nayantara and her Bollywood dreams only drags the film down.

The humour is often biting, especially when it comes to the happily hypocritical siblings, but it actually needed to have been even more savage. The background music, which acts like a laughter track and keeps trying to alert viewers that a joke has been cracked, adds to the film’s inability to trust the material and be subtle. There isn’t enough of a plot to extend over 119 minutes. With a tighter script and trimmer running time, Chhaya might have actually been on to something special.

Play
Khajoor Pe Atke (2018).
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create excusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.