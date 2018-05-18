Entertainment News

After Cannes outrage, Lars von Trier releases sneak peek videos of ‘The House That Jack Built’

The psychological thriller, starring Matt Dillon and Uma Thurman, was premiered at the festival on Monday.

by 
The House That Jack Built | Zentropa Productions

Lars Von Trier’s production company Zentropa has released three new clips of his psychological horror The House That Jack Built after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday was met with some searing reviews over its depiction of violence and gore.

Featuring Matt Dillon and Uma Thurman, The House That Jack Built follows serial killer Jack (Dillon) on his murdering spree over two decades. Set in the 1970s, the film traces five murders from the point of view of Jack, who views his killings as works of art.

More than a hundred people reportedly walked out of the premiere because they found it too disturbing. However, the film also reportedly received a standing ovation from those who stayed till the end.

The first clip features Thurman’s character joking with Jack about how he could be a serial killer. In the second clip, a victim recognises the threat that Jack poses and the third clip shows Jack getting enraged because he was not sold the kind of bullets he wanted.

Play
Play
Play

In an interview to Cinemaeuropa, von Trier said the reception to his film at Cannes made him “very relaxed”. “It’s quite important not to be loved by everybody, because then you’ve failed,” he said. “I’m not sure if they hated it enough, though. If it gets too popular, I’ll have a problem. But the reception seemed just about right, I think.”

The scene that reportedly prompted the most walkouts involved Jack shooting a couple of children in the head. The film has also received criticism for a scene featuring a young Jack cut off a duckling’s leg with pliers. Jack then places the duck in the pond and watches it drown.

However, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals defended the film in a statement that confirms that Von Trier has used a fake silicon leg for the duck, IndieWire reported. The statement said that no animal was harmed during the production of film.

PETA said, “While depictions of gratuitous violence like this may leave viewers sickened, it’s true that serial killers, like the character in the film, often get their start by first torturing animals, making the scene all the more realistic and disturbing,” the statement read.

The House That Jack Built, which was screened out of competition at Cannes, marked the controversial filmmaker’s return to the festival seven years after he was banned for joking that he sympathised with German dictator Adolf Hitler during a press conference in 2011 to promote his film Melancholia.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The qualities of a high-performance luxury sedan

A lesson in harnessing tremendous power to deliver high performance.

Mercedes

Gone are the days when the rich and successful would network during a round of golf, at least in the Silicon Valley. As reported by New York Times, ‘auto-racing has become a favourite hobby for the tech elites’. However, getting together on a race track would require a machine that provides control while testing extreme limits. Enter the Mercedes-AMG range of cars.

Mercedes-AMG’s rise from a racing outfit to a manufacturer of peak performance cars is dotted with innovations that have pushed the boundaries of engineering. While the AMG series promises a smooth driving experience, its core is made up of a passion for motorsports and a spirit that can be summarized in two words – power and performance. These integral traits draw like-minded people who share and express Mercedes-AMG’s style of performance.

The cars we drive say a lot about us, it’s been said. There are several qualities of an AMG performance luxury sedan that overlap with the qualities of its distinguished owner. For instance, creating an impression comes naturally to both, so does the ambition to always deliver an exceptional performance. However, the strongest feature is that both the owner and the AMG marque continually challenge themselves in pursuit of new goals, stretching the limits of performance.

This winning quality comes alive, especially, in the latest Mercedes-AMG marque – the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+. With the most powerful engine to have ever been installed in an E-class, this undisputed performance sedan promises immense power at the driver’s command. With 612 HP under its hood, the car achieves 0-100 km/h in just a few seconds - 3.4 to be precise. Moreover, the car comes with the latest driver-assistance technology that promises intelligent control and provides an agile and responsive ride.

But, the new AMG is not just about work (or traction in car lingo). One of its core features is to provide its owners a challenge on the race track. Its drift mode, which converts the vehicle into a pure rear-wheel drive, offers pure exhilaration and adds a work-play dynamic to the car. In that sense, the new AMG is a collaborator of sorts - one that partners with its owner to create an impression through performance. And on the weekends, the car pushes him/her to express absolute power using its race mode with a thunderous roar of the engine - the pure sound of adrenalin. This balance between work and play has been achieved using cutting-edge features in the car that together create an almost intuitive driver-machine relationship.

If you’re looking for a car that shares your enthusiasm for driving, you’ll find a partner in the new AMG. However, buying an AMG is not just about owning a powerhouse on wheels, it’s also about adopting a driving philosophy in which power is just the starting point - the main skill lies in how you manoeuvre that power on the road. A performance sedan in its sportiest form, Mercedes-AMG’s latest model takes vehicle performance to an unmatched level. A decade ago, this amount of speed and power in a luxury 4-door model would be un-thinkable.

Play

The new Mercedes-AMG comes with a host of individualisation options through designo, the artistic side of Mercedes’s innovation, so the car becomes an extension of the owner’s distinctive personality. An expressive design with a new radiator grille and a muscular front apron showcase its athleticism. A new-age driver environment, widescreen cockpit, the AMG performance steering wheel and sports seat delivers an intensive driving experience. With the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+, AMG has created an undisputed performance sedan that can rip the race track as well as provide reliable luxury sedan-duty. To know more about the most powerful E-class of all time, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes-Benz and not by the Scroll editorial team.