Movie censorship

Akal Takht sets up its own ‘Sikh censor board’ to police films about Sikhism: PTI report

Only the Central Board of Film Certification has the right to clear or ban movies.

by 
Nanak Shah Fakir | Viacom18 Motion Pictures

Movies about the Sikh faith will need the clearance of a ‘Sikh Censor Board’ set up by the Akal Takht, a PTI report said on Tuesday. The move follows the release of Harinder Sikka’s production Nanak Shah Fakir, a Punjabi film about the founder of Sikhism.

“The Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, said it set up the ‘censor board’ following a controversy because of ‘distortion of facts pertaining to Sikh Gurus and Sikh history in movies,’” the PTI report said. Sikhism prohibits the depiction in human form of any of its holy figures.

Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat is the source of the latest Alia Bhatt movie Raazi. Nanak Shah Fakir has been directed by Sarjat Singh Pannu, and was originally released in 2015 before being pulled out of cinemas following protests by Sikh religious groups, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, which oversees the management of Sikh shrines in India.

Sikka said that he had procured SGPC’s permission before releasing the movie, which uses computer graphics to depict Guru Nanak as a shimmering blob of light. The cast includes Adil Hussain, Arif Zakaria, Puneet Sikka and Tom Alter.

Play
Nanak Shah Fakir.

The movie was re-released on April 13 this year after Sikka moved the Supreme Court on the ground of freedom of expression. Nanak Shah Fakir has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification, which is the only organisation with the authority to ban movies. The Supreme Court backed the release, with a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, ruling, “Once the Central Board of Film Certification grants permission to a film, no one has the right to stop its public screening.” However, Sikka chose not to release the movie in Punjab.

On Tuesday, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh said it had been made “mandatory” for every filmmaker to seek the board’s approval before embarking on movies about the Sikh religion and Sikh heritage, whether in the live action or animation format.

In 2014, Harry Baweja’s animated movie Chaar Sahibzaade dramatised the legend of the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s four sons. Baweja sought SGPC permission to release the movie and its 2017 sequel, Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur.

Play
Chaar Sahibzaade (2014).
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create excusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.