Indian remake of Israeli series ‘Hostages’ to star Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy and Parvin Dabas

Sudhir Mishra is directing an Indian remake of the 2013 Israeli television series Hostages, which will star Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy and Parvin Dabas. The web series is being produced by Applause Entertainment, Aditya Birla Group’s studio.
The Israeli series tells the story of Yael Danon (Ayelet Zurer), a doctor who has to kill the country’s prime minister during a surgery after her family is held hostage. An American adaptation of the series for the CBS network was cancelled after one season in 2014.
The Indian Hostages is currently being shot in Mumbai. The cast includes Dalip Tahil, Sharad Joshi and Anangsha Biswas. This is the first time that Mishra, who has made such films as Chameli (2003), Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005) and Daas Dev (2018), is directing a web series.
Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, said in a press release, “Hostages is an enthralling and captivating concept, which will hook viewers. There is a clear demand for a show like this in the digital space and with a brilliant director like Sudhir Mishra, an exceptional producer like Deepak Dhar and a host of talented actors like Ronit, Tisca, Parvin and Dalip, this show will definitely take the premium conspiracy series bar a notch higher.”
Applause Entertainment is rolling out a number of web series this year, including The Scam directed by Hansal Mehta, Indian remakes of BBC shows Criminal Justice and The Office, and Nagesh Kukunoor’s Mayanagari #CityofDreams.