Be selfish, baby, Salman Khan urges as lyricist of new ‘Race 3’ song

Salman Khan makes his debut as a lyricist with the ballad Selfish from his upcoming Race 3. The video of the song shows the film’s stars – Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Khan – posing and canoodling in slow motion against the backdrop of deserts, lakes and snow-capped mountains in Ladakh. The vocals are by Atif Aslam and Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, with music by Vishal Mishra.
Khan fuses Hindi and English in the hook line that gives the romantic number its unlikely title: “Ek bar baby, selfish hoke apne liye jiyo na” (Be selfish and live for yourself once, baby). The video also hints at a love triangle in the movie, with Fernandez romancing both Khan and Deol.
Selfish is the second single to be released after Heeriye. The film’s soundtrack has eight composers: Mishra, JAM8, Meet Bros, Vicky-Hardik, Shivai Vyas, Ali Kacko, Jayanta Pathak and Gurinder Seagal.
Race 3, directed by Remo D’Souza, is the third installment of the Race franchise which began in 2008, with a sequel in 2013. Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem. The film will be released on June 15 in 2D and 3D formats.