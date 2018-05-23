India’s Netflix library is the streaming giant’s sixth-largest, a study finds

Netflix India has the sixth-largest library among the countries covered by the streaming giant as of 2018, according to an analysis by Finder India, a website that compares various services. India’s catalogue has 4,706 titles, according to the survey.
Japan tops the list with 6,032 films and TV shows, followed by the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland. India’s library is dominated by movie titles, 3,342 in all, the report said.
The streaming giant covers more than 190 countries. Finder India said the data of 73 countries was available for analysis.
Netflix was introduced in India with about 826 titles in 2016. It has expanded rapidly since and is now focusing on original content. Neflix’s first Indian original film, Love Per Square Foot, was released in February. Up next is Lust Stories, an anthology movie directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap, which will be released from June 15.
Netflix India’s first original series is the highly anticipated Sacred Games, an adaptation of Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name. The eight-episode show starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be released on July 6. An eight-part series co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan is also in the works and three other shows have been announced.
The streaming company will commission five to seven original Indian series in the next year, Erik Barmack, vice-president, International Originals at Netflix told Scroll.in in an interview earlier this month.
“With such a competitive industry in India, we’re not surprised to see Netflix trying to step up with more content for viewers here,” Fred Schebesta, co-founder and CEO of Finder India told Quartz. “However, we are still behind Japan and the US in terms of the sheer number of content, so it would be good to see Netflix taking it even further.”