Opening this week

‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ film review: Some heroes are better hidden behind masks

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Priyanshu Painyuli play vigilantes in Vikramaditya Motwane’s movie.

by 
Harshvardhan Kapoor in Bhavesh Joshi | Phantom Films/Eros International

Harshvardhan Kapoor shuffled his way into Hindi cinema with the reincarnation romance Mirzya in 2016. The blandness and diffidence that define Kapoor’s screen persona make him a good fit for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, but these qualities also ensure that his character gets more interesting only when he puts on a mask and hides his identity to ensure justice through vigilante methods.

The movie isn’t even named after Kapoor’s character, but after that of his collaborator. Bhavesh Joshi (Priyanshu Painyuli) and Sikandar (Kapoor) are friends who want to do something about the rotten state of affairs in Mumbai. Inspired by an India Against Corruption-type social movement, they set up a YouTube channel called Insaaf TV. Their faces concealed by brown paper bags, the friends target indiscriminate tree cutting, public urination and drivers going down the wrong way on no-entry streets. Sikandar outgrows the channel and gets ready to relocate to America, but Bhavesh remains committed to the cause. When a resident tips off Bhavesh about water being pilfred from the municipal supply line, Bhavesh stumbles onto a racket that goes all the way to the top and involves a state minister (Nishikant Kamat).

Play
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018).

Sikandar gets tangled in Bhavesh’s mission without wanting to. Sikandar’s ambivalence towards and gradual acceptance of Bhavesh’s zeal allow Motwane and co-writers Anurag Kashyap and Abhay Koranne to deconstruct the mythology of the comic book superhero. In one nifty scene, a police sketch of the masked avenger who has attacked a water theft centre serves as shorthand to establish how the Bhavesh Joshi mythos is being built, one blow at a time.

Another reference to a classic Hollywood production nicely ties Bhavesh Joshi Superstar to the film noir genre. Sikandar acquires a bandage on his nose after a brawl, which is a visual homage to Jack Nicholson’s fumbling detective from Chinatown (1974). A more obvious element links Nicholson’s character Jake Gittes to Sikandar – Gittes is investigating a scam that involves the diversion of water supply and lucrative real estate.

Yet another tribute, however, undermines Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’s ambition to be a vigilante movie that is rooted in realism and at a remove from previous fantasy-laden endeavours. The Dark Knight (2008) casts a long shadow over Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, especially in the debates surrounding the ethics of vigilantism and the efficacy of taking on a well-entrenched criminal enterprise. But the local production is far less effective in creating a template that future movies could follow.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero works beautifully until the interval point before gradually losing its way to laboured plotting, implausible twists and banal moralising. Motwane sets up his characters and themes with tremendous economy and intelligence up until the point where Sikandar has embraced his inner Bhavesh Joshi. As Sikandar stumbles along in his attempt to get to the source of the water mafia, the 153-minute movie moves further away from the cold logic that powered the pre-interval section and collapses into a hodge-podge of training montages and unconvincing acts of payback.

The absence of any actual superheroic qualities in Sikandar combines with his social isolation to make his achievements questionable, if not a flight of fantasy. For all its attempts to root the events in the problems facing Mumbai, the movie exists in the same kind of vacuum in which superheroes and vigilantes from graphic novels thrive. The Insaaf TV activists have no engagement with other civic or political movements in Mumbai. The news media that usually exposes scams and corruption plays the role of background noise in the movie. The vigilantes function in solitude, without the benefit of a family or the semblance of a community to make their activism meaningful.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018). Image credit: Phantom Films/Eros International.
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018). Image credit: Phantom Films/Eros International.

Bhavesh and Sikandar seem to be orphans who share an apartment and are soldered together in a bromantic relationship. Sikandar does have a girlfriend, Sneha (Shreiyah Sabarwal), but she is ornamental and disappears from view soon after entering the frame.

Even as the movie leaps off the cliff, Motwane comes up with some bravura set pieces, including a chase sequence involving motorcycles, a local railway train and some nifty stunts. Siddharth Diwan’s striking cinematography – much of which unfolds in the night-time and in the rain – captures Mumbai in all its grimy glory. The recurring motif of the colour red enlivens the unrelenting darkness that threatens to swallow up Bhavesh and Sikandar.

The movie puts Mumbai’s locations to excellent use, but the city itself fades into the background as an inspiration for righteous law-breaking. For all its promises of looking at Mumbai’s seemingly intractable problems with a fresh eye, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero offers solutions that are far removed from reality. The film moves away from common sense as it descends into genre territory. It doesn’t help that its leading man fails to take audiences along.

The story’s real superhero isn’t Harshvadhan Kapoor’s dull Sikandar, but Priyanshu Painyuli’s passionate Bhavesh. Painyuli plays Bhavesh with real feeling, and the exact moment of the film’s descent can be pinpointed to the moment when his character cedes ground to Sikandar. The myth takes over the man, but Painyuli ensures that the man matters too.

Priyanshu Painyuli in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018). Image credit: Phantom Films/Eros International.
Priyanshu Painyuli in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018). Image credit: Phantom Films/Eros International.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What do classic and vintage cars mean to those who own them?

Four people talk about driving, loving and living with a treasured car.

Informal inheritance has an emotional value that can’t be quantified. Holding onto grandmothers’ sarees, an heirloom necklace, grandfather’s rocking chair etc. is a source of great comfort for many. Vintage and classic cars, too, evoke a sense of kinship among those who’ve inherited decades-old automobiles or spent years collecting them. These car owners describe an overwhelming love that one only reserves for friends and family.

Take Madan Mohan for example. A vintage and classic car collector from Gurugram, he has spent years enquiring after ‘joona’ automobiles in remote parts of India. With scrap dealers as his sources, he would make his way to owners of these beauties. He describes his endeavour as a childish mission he undertook on an impulse with no knowledge of car restoration or maintenance. His collection now stands at 326 cars.

In the video below, Madan Mohan talks of how he chanced upon a precious MG belonging to the Maharaja of Bhavnagar.

Play

Amit, meanwhile, chose to write a heartfelt letter to his MG which he restored with his own hands at the insistence of his father. He writes lovingly of the joy of creating a car, even with a lot of naysayers, and his father’s “what if” that started him on this journey. Amit has invested four years’ worth of sleepless nights and over-caffeinated mornings on his MG Midget. The Midget cars were greatly loved for being affordable, yet good looking, sports cars through the ‘60s and the ‘70s. Watch Amit read his letter to his beloved MG Midget in the video below.

Play

Sarika, an educator by profession, relies entirely on her ’56 MG Magnette. She even insisted on driving it to her school which is barely five houses away. Sarika has lived with her MG since she was nine years old. Her Sundays and holidays were spent assisting her father in maintaining their precious car.

The MG Magnette was the toast of the ‘50s in England, and its popularity as an affordable sporty car continued to surge into the ‘60s. Over the years, Sarika says her Magnette has emerged as her best friend who has supported her through thick and thin. In the video below, Sarika talks about her bond with her beautiful green MG Magnette.

Play

Adam, a former motor journalist, is an MG loyalist who has persevered for years to build an MG family. He, too, has built on his father’s passion for MGs, and still owns and maintains the MGB GT - a two-door sports car - his father had bought. In addition, both he and his wife drive the current generation of MGs - 2016 MG 6 and the MG GS SUV respectively.

A member of the MG Car Club, UK, Adam visited India to meet owners of classic MGs, one of whom offered to let him take his MG for a spin. Watch the video below to see Adam take a vintage MG T-type for a drive on Delhi roads and talk about his personal efforts to get his hands on an MG.

Play

Adam is among the vintage car owners that continue to invest in the brand’s contemporary offerings as well. MG’s current fleet has a contemporary look while still retaining the unmistakable MG feel that long-time MG owners have come to value. To know more about MG in India, click here. And follow MG on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube for great pictures and videos of their cars.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG Motor and not by the Scroll editorial team.