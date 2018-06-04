The teaser for Karthi’s next movie Kadaikutty Singam was released on Sunday. Directed by Pandiraj, the movie has a rural backdrop and features Karthi as a farmer. “The one who creates is not the only god,” he tells a gathering of farmers in his village. “Even the hand that sows seeds is divine.” The teaser ranks high on action scenes, ensemble dances, bullock cart races and dialogue about the love for one’s family.

Produced by 2D Entertainment, the film also stars Sayyesha, Sathyaraj, Soori and Priyabhavani. The soundtrack has been composed by D Imman. The release date has not been announced.

Karthi’s last releases were Kaatru Veliyidai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru in 2017.