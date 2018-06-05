Clint Eastwood has added Dianne Wiest and Michael Pena to the cast of his new movie The Mule, The Hollywood Reporter said. Eastwood will also be starring in the movie, his first role since Robert Lorenz’s Trouble With the Curve from 2012. Production for The Mule began on Monday in Atlanta.

The cast of the Warner Bros production includes Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne and the director’s daughter, Alison Eastwood. “The story, per the studio, focuses on Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive,” The Hollywood Reporter said. “What he discovers is that he has just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. Stone does the job so well that his cargo increases exponentially, and he is assigned a handler. But he also comes on the radar of hard-charging DEA agent.”

While Eastwood plays Stone, Cooper plays the Drug Enforcement Administration agent. Wiest has been cast as Stone’s ex-wife and Pena as the handler.

Eastwood’s most recent movie as director was The 15:17 to Paris in 2016. The Mule is his 37th feature film.