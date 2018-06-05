The trailer for Steve McQueen’s heist thriller Widows was released on Monday. Starring Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez and Cynthia Erivo, the film tells the story of four women who are forced to join hands to deal with the debt left behind by the criminal activities of their dead husbands. A plan is hatched to deal with the debt collectors.

“The best thing we have going for us is being who we are,” says Davis’s character in the trailer, referring to their status as widows. “Because no one thinks we have the balls to pull it off.”

Co-written by bestselling author Gillian Flynn of Gone Girl fame and based on the 1983 British TV series of the same name, the film is set in Chicago and also stars Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya and Robert Duvall. McQueen previously directed the Academy Award-winning 12 Years A Slave. Widows will be released in November.