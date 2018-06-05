If you thought Vikram was on a punching spree in the trailer for Saamy Square, think again. The teaser for Dhruva Natchathiram is out and Vikram is armed with the fanciest and the heaviest weapons in this spy thriller directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon.

Vikram plays John who leads a gang comprising the best spies in the business, played by Simran, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Ritu Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh. The teaser reveals little about the gang’s mission and shows them firing their guns mercilessly and breathlessly. “All of your gang members are specialists, right?” a voice asks John. “Tell me who’s who quickly, now” he urges John.

Slow down and in due time, John says, having the last word on the matter.

The soundtrack has been composed by Harris Jayaraj. The release date hasn’t been announced.