Shree Narayan Singh’s 2017 hit Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, will be released in China on June 8 across 4,300 screens. The film is a social comedy about the importance of sanitation. The Chinese title is Toilet Hero.

Delighted that our film #ToiletEkPremKatha is continuing to break new grounds and is all set to release as "Toilet Hero" across 4300 screens in China on 8th June. 电影院见！@psbhumi @ToiletTheFilm @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/HVUHEyf1sk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 6, 2018

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is Kumar’s first release in China. The success of Aamir Khan’s films 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2013), Dangal (2016) and Secret Superstar (2017) have opened up the Chinese market for Bollywood releases. Dangal went on to become the highest grossing non-English foreign-language film ever in China and one of the top 30 highest-grossing films overall in the country.

Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) and Saket Chaudhry’s Hindi Medium (2017) have also been released in China in recent months.