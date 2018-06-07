“Whenever justice is denied and morality decays, when people’s cries for lawfulness reach a crescendo and unrighteousness reigns supreme, he will arrive to set things right,” declares the narrator in the teaser for Kannada film Avane Srimannarayana (He is God).

The saviour in question is played by Rakshit Shetty. Clad in a police uniform, he makes a stylish entry as Sherlock Holmes-style music plays in the background. Also starring Shanvi Srivastava and Balaji Manohar, Avane Srimannarayana marks film editor Sachin Ravi’s directorial debut. The film was scheduled to hit the screens last year but was delayed. The teaser announces that the film will be released in December, but, in keeping with its comedic style, adds a “maybe”.

The film has been scripted by Rakshit Shetty’s writing team The Seven Odds, comprising the actor and Rishab Shetty, Abhijith Mahesh, Kiran Yakssha, Dhananjay Ranjan, Kiranraj K and Chandrajith PB. The group had also written the actor’s 2016 Kannada hit Kirik Party.

The producers are Shree Devi Entertainers, Pushkar Films and Paramvah Studios.