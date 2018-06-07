Leena Yadav’s Rajma Chawal, starring Rishi Kapoor, Amyra Dastur and debutant Anirudh Tanwar, will be released on August 31, the filmmaker announced on Twitter on Thursday. Yadav, who last directed Parched (2015), described the film as a “social journey of father and son.”

Funny, we live in the space age generation yet fail to communicate with people that matter the most? Experience the social journey of a father and son with Rajma Chawal, this 31st August! @chintskap #AnirudhTanwar @AmyraDastur93 @Aparshakti @SaarthiE #RajmaChawalOn31stAugust pic.twitter.com/G8oGaBLoTu — Leena Yadav (@leenayadav) June 7, 2018

“The idea behind the film is to illustrate how everything happens over the mobile phone today,” Yadav told entertainment website Bollyspice last year. “People would rather catch up over a chat than have a proper conversation and this affects parent-children relationships.”

Explaining the name of the film, she said, “Whenever I talk about rajma-chawal, it evokes a smile as people are reminded of home. There couldn’t have been a more perfect title for a father-son relationship.”

Kapoor told the Times of India that the entire project would be shot at Delhi’s Chadni Chowk. “I wanted to work with Leena. I liked the ambience and where the story was being told...The triumph of this project is that we are shooting the whole film in Chandni Chowk.”