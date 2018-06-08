“Ladies and Gentlemen, it is time to enter the human mind,” says a booming voice at the beginning of the trailer for the HBO documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind. The film, as the title suggests, is a journey into the mind of the actor and comedian, who committed suicide on August 11, 2014, at the age of 63.

Directed by Marina Zenovich, the documentary revisits the highs and lows of the actor’s life, including his struggles with addiction and mental health, through interviews and conversations with those close to him. Among those interviewed are Billy Crystal, Eric Idle, Whoopi Goldberg, David Letterman and Steve Martin. The film will feature “previously unheard and unseen glimpses into his creative process...as well as home movies and onstage footage”, HBO said in a press release.

A master of the stage and comedy, Williams rose to fame in the 1980s after appearing on the television show Mork & Mindy. He went on to act in such successful films as Patch Adams (1998), Dead Poets Society (1989), Mrs Doubtfire (1993) and Good Will Hunting (1997). He last appeared in Absolutely Anything (2015), in which he voiced the character Dennis the Dog. In May, a biography of the actor titled Robin, written by Dave Itzkoff claimed that Williams suffered from Lewy body dementia, which drove him to despair and ultimately, suicide.

The documentary will be aired on July 16, according to reports.