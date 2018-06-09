“We need to fail down here so we do not fail up there,” says Ryan Gosling’s Neil Armstrong with a bruised face in the trailer for Damien Chazelle’s upcoming film First Man.

Based on James R. Hansen’s 2005 book First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong, the film chronicles the life of the American astronaut and his journey towards becoming the first man to land on the moon. The biopic will be set between 1961 and 1969, depicting the years leading up to NASA’s Apollo 11 mission.

The film marks the second collaboration between Chazelle and Gosling after their critically acclaimed musical La La Land (2016). Also starring Corey Stoll (House of Cards) as Buzz Aldrin and Claire Foy (The Queen), as Armstrong’s first wife Janet Shearon, the film will be released on October 12.