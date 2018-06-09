Television network Home Box Office has ordered the pilot episode of the prequel of the blockbuster series Game of Thrones, reported Variety. The show reportedly is one of five prequel projects for Game of Thrones.

Written by Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class), the prequel will take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. HBO released the following official synopsis: “Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

The prequel will also be co-produced and co-written by Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin, whose novel A Song of Ice and Fire served as the basis for the hit series. Daniel Zelman and Vince Gerardis of Game of Thrones, will serve as executive producers on the pilot.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will be launched in 2019.