More glimpses from Rajkumar Hirani’s red-hot Sanjay Dutt biopic can be gleaned from the release of the video for the song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh. Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt and traces the troubled movie star’s addiction to drugs and alcohol, his colourful romantic life, his relationship with his father, Sunil Dutt, and his imprisonment for the possession of illegally procured weapons. The movie will be released on June 29.

Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, belted out by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Vikram Montrose, offers a peek into Sanjay Dutt’s attempts to cure himself of drug and alcohol abuse. You still have strength, you wounded bird, conquer every mountain, urge Shekhar Astitwa’s lyrics.

Manisha Koirala, playing the actor’s mother, Nargis, shows up in the song as a supportive spirit to boost Dutt’s resolve. Nargis died from cancer in 1981, days before her son made his debut as an actor in the boxing drama Rocky. The song also features Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt and Anushka Sharma, who plays a journalist who documents Dutt’s journey after his release from prison.