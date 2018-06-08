Screen music

Mumbai is a cutthroat hellhole in Divine’s ‘Kaam 25’ from ‘Sacred Games’

‘Sacred Games’, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, is scheduled for a July 6 release on Netflix.

by 
Divine in Kaam 25 from Sacred Games | Netflix

Divine’s single Kaam 25, for the upcoming Netflix Series, Sacred Games, brings to mind the question: Will pure hip-hop, that is, a track that is entirely rapped and not one where the rap is used as garnishing, replace the traditional film song? Probably not, but some Indian filmmakers are paving the way for that scenario with slightly off-kilter productions, such as Mukkabaaz, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Kaala and now, Sacred Games.

Like Paintra from Mukkabaaz (rapped by Divine) and Hum Hai Insaaf from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (rapped by Naezy and Babu Haabi), Divine’s Kaam 25 is not the token film rap song to get sloshed to. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, Sacred Games, based on the 2006 novel by Vikram Chandra, revolves around a Mumbai cop, Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan), investigating the death of the gangster, Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The supporting cast includes Radhika Apte and Neeraj Kabi. It is scheduled for a July 6 release on Netflix.

Kaam 25 takes off with words that are tied to the plot – Mumbai is to be saved from a catastrophe that will strike the city in 25 days. Divine begins with “Kaam pacchees hai, kaam dhaam pacches hai, ram naam satya hai, yeh khule aam hatya hai” (The game is done, your time has come, kill you in full view, your funeral’s begun). Then, Divine moves into rapping about Mumbai, which is a character in itself here.

Kaam 25 paints a grimy picture of Mumbai, a crowded and dangerous metropolis teeming with cops and criminals (“Gardi mein fark nahi, charsi aur vardi mein). Divine takes digs at political corruption (“Rajneeti mein yahan, sabse zyada paisa kyun hai), black money (“Public ko nahi dikhya, waise wala paisa kyun hai), and Mumbai’s ability to give every hustler a hard time (“Mumbai shehar sabko kaam zyaada deta kyun hai”). The production by Phenom complements the streak of danger and menace in Divine’s lyrics.

Play
Kaam 25, Sacred Games.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece

Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.

NEXA

On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.

Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.

Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.

Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.

Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.

Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.

Eduardo, Litsa and Samara got together to make music guided by their synesthesia. They were invited by Maruti NEXA to interpret their new automotive colour - NEXA Blue. The signature shade represents the brand’s spirit of innovation and draws on the legacy of blue as the colour that has inspired innovation and creativity in art, science and culture for centuries.

Each musician, like a true synesthete, came up with a different note to represent the colour. NEXA roped in Indraneel, a composer, to tie these notes together into a harmonious composition. The video below shows how Sound of NEXA Blue was conceived.

Play

You can watch Eduardo, Litsa and Samara play the entire Sound of NEXA Blue composition in the video below.

Play

To know more about NEXA Blue and how the brand constantly strives to bring something exclusive and innovative to its customers, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.