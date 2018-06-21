Entertainment News

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s animated series recreates stories of Pakistani heroes for children

‘Stories for Children’ features tales of Abdul Sattar Edhi, Aitezaz Hassan and Kulsoom Hazara, among others.

Stories for Children | SOC Films

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has launched an animated series on YouTube that sheds light on Pakistani achievers and contemporary inspirational figures. Stories for Children has been produced by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Films as a part of its community engagement programme, SOCH Outreach, which focuses on children.

Four stories have been released so far. One episode features the childhood of philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi (1928-2016), also known as Edhi Sahib, while another is about Aitezaz Hassan, who died aged 14 on January 7, 2014, while preventing a suicide bomber from entering his school.

Karate star Kulsoom Hazara’s story also features in the series. The fourth episode celebrates the villagers of Khalsabad in Gojra district in Punjab who rebuilt their riot-hit town in 2009.

Khalsabad.
The Story of Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Chinoy told Dawn that the series examines the relationship that these inspirational figures shared with their parents. “We began to look at how parents impact a child’s world view and how their actions directly shape a child’s character,” she said. “The team at SOC films put together a database of local heroes and began to examine their relationships with their parents. This series and the stories we have chosen to tell were born out of those relationships.”

Chinoy said that she hopes that the series “will critically engage them [children] in meaningful discussions about leadership, democracy, heroes, rights of citizens, tolerance, diversity and citizenry”.

The next set of episodes in Stories for Children will focus on the consequences of climate change, the Dawn report said, and will be released later in the year.

Chinoy, a celebrated Pakistani journalist and filmmaker, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject for Saving Face (2012), a film about acid attacks on women, and for A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness (2015), about honour killings. Both films also won Emmy awards for Best Documentary. In 2012, she was given an honourary Hilal-i-Imtiaz, the country’s second-highest civilian award, by the Government of Pakistan for her contribution to arts.

Following a mountaineer as he reaches the summit of Mount Everest

Accounts from Vikas Dimri’s second attempt reveal the immense fortitude and strength needed to summit the Everest.

Vikas Dimri made a huge attempt last year to climb the Mount Everest. Fate had other plans. Thwarted by unfavourable weather at the last minute, he came so close and yet not close enough to say he was at the top. But that did not deter him. Vikas is back on the Everest trail now, and this time he’s sharing his experiences at every leg of the journey.

The Everest journey began from the Lukla airport, known for its dicey landing conditions. It reminded him of the failed expedition, but he still moved on to Namche Bazaar - the staging point for Everest expeditions - with a positive mind. Vikas let the wisdom of the mountains guide him as he battled doubt and memories of the previous expedition. In his words, the Everest taught him that, “To conquer our personal Everest, we need to drop all our unnecessary baggage, be it physical or mental or even emotional”.

Vikas used a ‘descent for ascent’ approach to acclimatise. In this approach, mountaineers gain altitude during the day, but descend to catch some sleep. Acclimatising to such high altitudes is crucial as the lack of adequate oxygen can cause dizziness, nausea, headache and even muscle death. As Vikas prepared to scale the riskiest part of the climb - the unstable and continuously melting Khumbhu ice fall - he pondered over his journey so far.

His brother’s diagnosis of a heart condition in his youth was a wakeup call for the rather sedentary Vikas, and that is when he started focusing on his health more. For the first time in his life, he began to appreciate the power of nutrition and experimented with different diets and supplements for their health benefits. His quest for better health also motivated him to take up hiking, marathon running, squash and, eventually, a summit of the Everest.

Back in the Himalayas, after a string of sleepless nights, Vikas and his team ascended to Camp 2 (6,500m) as planned, and then descended to Base Camp for the basic luxuries - hot shower, hot lunch and essential supplements. Back up at Camp 2, the weather played spoiler again as a jet stream - a fast-flowing, narrow air current - moved right over the mountain. Wisdom from the mountains helped Vikas maintain perspective as they were required to descend 15km to Pheriche Valley. He accepted that “strength lies not merely in chasing the big dream, but also in...accepting that things could go wrong.”

At Camp 4 (8,000m), famously known as the death zone, Vikas caught a clear glimpse of the summit – his dream standing rather tall in front of him.

It was the 18th of May 2018 and Vikas finally reached the top. The top of his Everest…the top of Mount Everest!

Watch the video below to see actual moments from Vikas’ climb.

Play

