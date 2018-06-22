Opening this week

‘Incredibles 2’ film review: A rare sequel that is nearly as good as the first one

The superhero Parr family is back in Brad Bird’s follow-up to the 2004 animated movie.

by 
Incredibles 2 | Disney

A rare sequel that is nearly as good as the first movie, Incredibles 2 triumphs by refusing to tinker with its winning elements. Brad Bird’s animated movie features beautifully textured animation, kinetic set pieces, pitch-perfect voice work, a superb jazzy score by Michael Giacchino and a continued focus on family dynamics. The animation has as much smoothness, depth and humour as the first film, but Bird never forgets the reason The Incredibles (2004) worked so well: he made us care for its characters.

One of the smartest decisions is to take off exactly from where the first film left off: the superhero Parr family is locked in mid-town Manhattan battle with the Underminer. During the battle, Violet (voiced by Sarah Vowell), the eldest daughter who can create force shields, is spotted by her classmate on whom she has a crush, causing immense anguish in the later reels. Meanwhile, the Parrs and their friend Frozone (voiced by Samuel L Jackson) are once again accused of leaving too much rubble in the wake of their victory, and are yet again banished into ordinariness.

A new patron arrives in the form of entrepreneur and superhero fan Winston (voiced by Bob Odenkirk) and his slinky inventor sister Evelyn (voiced by Catherine Keener). Winston offers to make Helen Parr (voiced by Holly Hunter) the face of a superhero revival, saddling Bob Parr (voiced by Craig T Nelson) with babysitting an increasingly grumpy Violet, son Dash (voiced by Huck Milner) and the infant Jack-Jack (voiced by Eli Fucile). As Bob changes diapers and gives Dash mathematics lessons while dealing with Violet’s first steps towards adolescence, he realises, to his horror and the delight of audiences, that Jack-Jack has more superpowers than all the Parrs combined. Even the child-hating eccentric fashion designer Edna Mode (voiced by Brad Bird) cannot resist Jack-Jack, and nobody will blame her.

Meanwhile, a mysterious villain named Screensaver is trying to conquer the world through mass hypnosis, sending Helen into battle.

Play
Incredibles 2 (2018).

The gender role reversal gives more room to Helen while also exploiting the humour that results from Bob’s ham-fisted attempts to father his wards. Some of the domestic scenes are sluggish, but Bird reserves his ballast for the thrilling extended climax, which involves a complicated bust-up on a ship in the middle of the ocean before taking to the air, as did the first film, and ending with enough ideas for a third movie.

The retro feel of the original film survives in the sequel, but the nods to the Avengers and the X-Men films through the creation of a superhero club means that some aspects gets neglected. Some more superheroes have been added in the second movie, and at least one of them (Voyd, voiced by Sophia Bush) looks like she will be around for the inevitable third outing. But the movie still hasn’t given Frozone enough to do beyond conjuring up icy blockades.

The domestic equation between Helen and Bob shifts only marginally after the wife gets to shine while the husband stays at home, and Holly Hunter’s raspy exasperation, which worked so beautifully in the first movie, doesn’t have anywhere in land in Incredibles 2.

Helen’s spirited fight against the antagonist who remains hidden in plain sight ultimately pales before the antics of her youngest child. Jack-Jack’s hectic personality changes, complete lack of self-consciousness befitting his infant status, and infectious giggles are truly incredible and power the sequel to dizzying heights, sometimes very literally.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Do you really need to use that plastic straw?

The hazards of single-use plastic items, and what to use instead.

Getty Images

In June 2018, a distressed whale in Thailand made headlines around the world. After an autopsy it’s cause of death was determined to be more than 80 plastic bags it had ingested. The pictures caused great concern and brought into focus the urgency of the fight against single-use plastic. This term refers to use-and-throw plastic products that are designed for one-time use, such as takeaway spoons and forks, polythene bags styrofoam cups etc. In its report on single-use plastics, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has described how single-use plastics have a far-reaching impact in the environment.

Dense quantity of plastic litter means sights such as the distressed whale in Thailand aren’t uncommon. Plastic products have been found in the airways and stomachs of hundreds of marine and land species. Plastic bags, especially, confuse turtles who mistake them for jellyfish - their food. They can even exacerbate health crises, such as a malarial outbreak, by clogging sewers and creating ideal conditions for vector-borne diseases to thrive. In 1988, poor drainage made worse by plastic clogging contributed to the devastating Bangladesh floods in which two-thirds of the country was submerged.

Plastic litter can, moreover, cause physiological harm. Burning plastic waste for cooking fuel and in open air pits releases harmful gases in the air, contributing to poor air quality especially in poorer countries where these practices are common. But plastic needn’t even be burned to cause physiological harm. The toxic chemical additives in the manufacturing process of plastics remain in animal tissue, which is then consumed by humans. These highly toxic and carcinogenic substances (benzene, styrene etc.) can cause damage to nervous systems, lungs and reproductive organs.

The European Commission recently released a list of top 10 single-use plastic items that it plans to ban in the near future. These items are ubiquitous as trash across the world’s beaches, even the pristine, seemingly untouched ones. Some of them, such as styrofoam cups, take up to a 1,000 years to photodegrade (the breakdown of substances by exposure to UV and infrared rays from sunlight), disintegrating into microplastics, another health hazard.

More than 60 countries have introduced levies and bans to discourage the use of single-use plastics. Morocco and Rwanda have emerged as inspiring success stories of such policies. Rwanda, in fact, is now among the cleanest countries on Earth. In India, Maharashtra became the 18th state to effect a ban on disposable plastic items in March 2018. Now India plans to replicate the decision on a national level, aiming to eliminate single-use plastics entirely by 2022. While government efforts are important to encourage industries to redesign their production methods, individuals too can take steps to minimise their consumption, and littering, of single-use plastics. Most of these actions are low on effort, but can cause a significant reduction in plastic waste in the environment, if the return of Olive Ridley turtles to a Mumbai beach are anything to go by.

To know more about the single-use plastics problem, visit Planet or Plastic portal, National Geographic’s multi-year effort to raise awareness about the global plastic trash crisis. From microplastics in cosmetics to haunting art on plastic pollution, Planet or Plastic is a comprehensive resource on the problem. You can take the pledge to reduce your use of single-use plastics, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic, and not by the Scroll editorial team.