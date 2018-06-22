Opening this week

‘Hereditary’ film review: Horror the way it should be done, without gimmicks or fake scares

Ari Aster’s debut film stars Toni Collette as an artist who starts to unravel after her mother’s death.

by 
Toni Collette in Hereditary | A24

Ari Aster’s debut horror film Hereditary is a two-hour long nightmare. Colin Stetson’s moody score coupled with Pawel Pogorzelski’s camerawork in the opening moments to create an unsettling tone. The visuals are crisp and clean, but there always seems to be something terrifying not far from the surface.

The film opens with a funeral that causes a crumbling family to experience strange occurrences and fall further apart. Annie (Toni Collette) is an artist who is struggling to meet a deadline for an upcoming art show. Annie has been unable to move beyond the trauma inflicted on her by her recently deceased mother Ellen. Annie’s relationship with her weary husband Steve (Gabriel Byrne) and children Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro) is no better. While Ellen was never nice to anyone in her waning years, she developed a bond with Charlie, causing a further rift between her and Annie.

Hereditary plays out mostly as a two-hander between Annie and Peter. The film never lets up from its focus on the family members, except for a character who is a mysterious member of Annie’s support group. Toni Collette’s engrossing and terrifying performance lets viewers accompany her on her journey in a very real, visceral way. Wolff who plays a sullen stoner who cannot see eye-to-eye with his mother, and often with reason, brings a real innocence to the character.

Hereditary’s central ideas include the difficulty of letting go of your past and the possibility of inheriting trauma. Aster’s cinema-literate staging of the scenes draws upon a host of influences ranging from demon spawn films such as The Omen (1976) and The Exorcist (1973) to recent arthouse productions such as The Babadook (2014). As Hereditary unfolds at a slow burn, it occasionally feels like a crib sheet by a director clearly outlining his influences and wanting to play with the toys left behind by previous generations. Every time this happens, though, a terrifying visual or an explosion of blood and violence bring back things on an even keel.

Aster never relies on jump scares to provoke a reaction. Instead, there is a slow creeping dead as the camera pans over intense imagery – flies feeding on a rotting carcass, explosions of blood. The horror is accentuated by the fact that much of the film is a chamber piece. The supernatural is treated calmly, and it is the normal in fact, that is out of the ordinary.

Play
Hereditary (2018).
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Movies can make you leap beyond what is possible

Movies have the power to inspire us like nothing else.

Why do we love watching movies? The question might be elementary, but one that generates a range of responses. If you had to visualise the world of movies on a spectrum, it would reflect vivid shades of human emotions like inspiration, thrill, fantasy, adventure, love, motivation and empathy - generating a universal appeal bigger than of any other art form.

“I distinctly remember when I first watched Mission Impossible I. The scene where Tom Cruise suspends himself from a ventilator to steal a hard drive is probably the first time I saw special effects, stunts and suspense combined so brilliantly.”  

— Shristi, 30

Beyond the vibe of a movie theatre and the smell of fresh popcorn, there is a deeply personal relationship one creates with films. And with increased access to movies on television channels like &flix, Zee Entertainment’s brand-new English movie channel, we can experience the magic of movies easily, in the comforts of our home.

The channel’s tagline ‘Leap Forth’ is a nod to the exciting and inspiring role that English cinema plays in our lives. Comparable to the pizazz of the movie premieres, the channel launched its logo and tagline through a big reveal on a billboard with Spider-Man in Mumbai, activated by 10,000 tweets from English movies buffs. Their impressive line-up of movies was also shown as part of the launch, enticing fans with new releases such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, The Dark Tower, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Life.

“Edgar Wright is my favourite writer and director. I got interested in film-making because of Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the dead. I love his unique style of storytelling, especially in his latest movie Baby Driver.”

— Siddhant, 26

Indeed, movies can inspire us to ‘leap forth’ in our lives. They give us an out-of-this-world experience by showing us fantasy worlds full of magic and wonder, while being relatable through stories of love, kindness and courage. These movies help us escape the sameness of our everyday lives; expanding our imagination and inspiring us in different ways. The movie world is a window to a universe that is full of people’s imaginations and dreams. It’s vast, vivid and populated with space creatures, superheroes, dragons, mutants and artificial intelligence – making us root for the impossible. Speaking of which, the American science fiction blockbuster, Ghost in the Shell will be premiering on the 24th of June at 1:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M, only on &flix.

“I relate a lot to Peter Parker. I identified with his shy, dorky nature as well as his loyalty towards his friends. With great power, comes great responsibility is a killer line, one that I would remember for life. Of all the superheroes, I will always root for Spiderman”

— Apoorv, 21

There are a whole lot of movies between the ones that leave a lasting impression and ones that take us through an exhilarating two-hour-long ride. This wide range of movies is available on &flix. The channel’s extensive movie library includes over 450 great titles bringing one hit movie premiere every week. To get a taste of the exciting movies available on &flix, watch the video below:

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of &flix and not by the Scroll editorial team.