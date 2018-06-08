Entertainment News

Dennis Quaid to play former US President Ronald Reagan

‘Reagan’ is reportedly aiming for a summer 2019 release.

by 
Dennis Quaid in I Can Only Imagine | Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions

Dennis Quaid will play former American President Ronald Reagan, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Directed by Sean McNamara and produced by Mark Joseph, Reagan will reportedly take a deep dive into the actor-turned politician’s life.

Reagan served as the 40th President of the United States of America, from 1981 to 1989. Prior to that, he was a movie actor and headed the Screen Actors’ Guild from 1947 to 1952. He was also the Governor of California from 1967 to 1975. The film will trace his childhood, delve into his term as governor and then his presidency. It will also feature the attempted assassination of the Republican president in 1981 and his battle with Alzheimer’s disease in his last days.

David Henrie will play the young Reagan, while Quaid will play the older version. The biopic has been written by Howie Klausner and is based on two biographies by author Paul Kengor. Reagan is scheduled to be released in 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joseph met with 50 of Reagan’s friends, confidantes and cabinet members to recreate his life accurately. “Dennis was always our first choice. He’s one of the great actors of our time,” he told the publication.

Quaid said that the upcoming biopic will appeal to people of all political affiliations. “Reagan was a fascinating and multifaceted human being and this movie captures his humanity,” he said. “We’re making a movie for Republicans and Democrats alike since Reagan transcends politics. I can’t wait to get started.”

Quaid was last seen in the Erwin brothers’ Christian drama I Can Only Imagine (2018). He is set to appear in Jonathan and Josh Baker’s sci-fi action film Kin, and the second season of Amazon’s psychological thriller Fortitude.

Play
I Can Only Imagine (2018).
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece

Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.

NEXA

On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.

Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.

Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.

Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.

Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.

Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.

Eduardo, Litsa and Samara got together to make music guided by their synesthesia. They were invited by Maruti NEXA to interpret their new automotive colour - NEXA Blue. The signature shade represents the brand’s spirit of innovation and draws on the legacy of blue as the colour that has inspired innovation and creativity in art, science and culture for centuries.

Each musician, like a true synesthete, came up with a different note to represent the colour. NEXA roped in Indraneel, a composer, to tie these notes together into a harmonious composition. The video below shows how Sound of NEXA Blue was conceived.

Play

You can watch Eduardo, Litsa and Samara play the entire Sound of NEXA Blue composition in the video below.

Play

To know more about NEXA Blue and how the brand constantly strives to bring something exclusive and innovative to its customers, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.